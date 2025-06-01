Match in Pink Normandy team claim decisive Casa Vela Cup victory

French match racing skipper Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink Normandy team claim decisive victory at the WWMRT 2025 Casa Vela Cup.

Courtois and crew defeated USA’s Nicole Breault and the Vela Racing team 3-1 in the final. Sweden’s Team Wings skippered by Anna Östling finished in third after winning both races in the first-to-two points petit-final against Julia Aartsen/ Team Out of the Box from the Netherlands.

Battling a strong flood tide in the bay and a fresh westerly breeze which has remained consistent during the four-day event, Courtois and Breault traded wins in the first two final matches to even the score at 1-1. In the third match Courtois led the race to go 2-1, and match point.

In the deciding race, Courtois held a controlling position again to the windward mark. And it came down to a sprint to the finish. However, as they gybed for the finish, Courtois was able to narrowly cross the line seconds ahead of Breault and securing the 3-1 victory.

The Women’s World Match Racing Tour moves straight to Annapolis next week in a back-to-back event schedule with the Eastport Yacht Club hosting the Santa Maria Cup, the second stage of the 2025 women’s world tour.

Final Results – 2025 Casa Vela Cup (10 entries)

1st. Pauline Courtois, FRA 🇫🇷 Match in Pink by Normandy Elite

crew: Maelenn Lemaitre, Louise Acker, Laurane Mettraux

2nd. Nicole Breault, USA 🇺🇸 Vela Racing

crew: Molly O’Bryan Vandemoer, McKenzie Wilson, Melissa Purdey

3rd. Anna Östling, SWE 🇸🇪 Team Wings

crew: Svea Sahlin, Linnea Wennergren, Annika Carlunger