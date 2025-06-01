Otto NOR 68 wins 5.5 Metre German Open in Warnemunde

Bent Christian Wilhelmsen’s Otto (NOR 68) sailing with Lasse Berthelsen, Sam Haines and Kyle Gundersen has won the 2025 5.5 Metre German Open in Warnemunde.

Only one final race was possible on Saturday in very light winds. New Moon III (BAH 25) of Christoph Burger, Kim Chabani and Peter Vlasov took second with Ali Baba in blue (GER 125) of Andreas Haubold, Martina Klemmt and Daniel Brambeer in third.

Ali Baba in blue was just ahead to take the first Saturday race win from Beta Crucis and New Moon, with Otto fourth the two were now tied on points,with Otto having three wins to New Moon’s two.

New Moon needed a second race, but despite a light onshore breeze building for a while, it didn’t last and soon after 13:00 the fleet was sent ashore. Racing was over and Otto had won by the narrowest of margins.

Ali Baba in blue was the best German boat, to take the German Open Championship.

Some of the fleet here now head to Sopot in Poland, where the Scandinavian Gold Cup starts on Thursday 5 June, followed by the World Championship from 9-13 June.

2025 5.5 Metre Warnemunde Open – Final Leaders (18 entries)



1st Otto NOR 68 – Lasse Berthelsen – – 10 pts

2nd New Moon III BAH 25 – Christoph Burger – – 10 pts

3rd Ali Baba in blue GER 125 – Andreas Haubold – – 22 pts

4th Prettynama GER 79 – Max Müller – – 29 pts

5th Randale GER 86 – Frank Stein – – 34 pts

