RS Aero UK Southern Championships – Day 2 at Hayling Island

Day 2 of the 2025 RS Aero UK Southern Championship, at Hayling Island SC.
A further three races for each of the four RS Aero fleets completed the championship series.
Sammy Isaacs-Johnson moved into the top of the Aero 5 to take the title, while no changes in the Aero 7 leaders where Sam Blaker took the title.
In the Aero 7, Craig Williamson confirmed his victory by winning the final race to claim the title, and in the Aero 9, Ben Flower completed a double hat-trick of wins for the title.
RS Aero Final leaders after 6 races
RS Aero 5 (17 entries)
1st Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC – – 8.0 pts
2nd Noah Carden Restronguet SC – – 14.0 pts
3rdd Iona Willows Hayling Island SC – -19.0 pts
RS Aero 6 (13 entries)
1st Sam Blaker Thorpe Bay YC – – 8.0 pts
2nd Joe Scurrah Notts County SC 9.0 pts
3rd Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC – – 11.0 pts
RS Aero 7 (13 entries)
1st Craig Williamson Staunton Harold SC – – 7.0 pts
2nd Peter Barton Lymington Town SC – – 9.0 pts
3rd Jack Miller Felpham SC – – 11.0 pts
RS Aero 9 (6 entries)
1st Ben Flower Paignton SC – – 4.0 pts
2nd James Hall Hayling Island SC – – 9.0 pts
3rd Dominic Hall Hayling Island SC – – 11.0 pts