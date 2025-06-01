RS Aero UK Southern Championships – Day 2 at Hayling Island

Day 2 of the 2025 RS Aero UK Southern Championship, at Hayling Island SC.

A further three races for each of the four RS Aero fleets completed the championship series.

Sammy Isaacs-Johnson moved into the top of the Aero 5 to take the title, while no changes in the Aero 7 leaders where Sam Blaker took the title.

In the Aero 7, Craig Williamson confirmed his victory by winning the final race to claim the title, and in the Aero 9, Ben Flower completed a double hat-trick of wins for the title.

RS Aero Final leaders after 6 races

RS Aero 5 (17 entries)

1st Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC – – 8.0 pts

2nd Noah Carden Restronguet SC – – 14.0 pts

3rdd Iona Willows Hayling Island SC – -19.0 pts

RS Aero 6 (13 entries)

1st Sam Blaker Thorpe Bay YC – – 8.0 pts

2nd Joe Scurrah Notts County SC 9.0 pts

3rd Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC – – 11.0 pts

RS Aero 7 (13 entries)

1st Craig Williamson Staunton Harold SC – – 7.0 pts

2nd Peter Barton Lymington Town SC – – 9.0 pts

3rd Jack Miller Felpham SC – – 11.0 pts

RS Aero 9 (6 entries)

1st Ben Flower Paignton SC – – 4.0 pts

2nd James Hall Hayling Island SC – – 9.0 pts

3rd Dominic Hall Hayling Island SC – – 11.0 pts

Full results available here . . .