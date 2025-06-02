Corinthian YC Puts on Top Notch Performance to Win 2025 Team Racing Worlds

After four exhausting days of intense competition, Corinthian Yacht Club are the 2025 Team Racing World Champions.

The highly polished team from Marblehead, USA, led the charge from Day 1, only losing five races of the 25 races they sailed throughout the competition, and finishing with a 20 pt victory.

Following the completion of Stage 1 on Sunday, six teams advanced to Stage 2, a single gold Round Robin including: New York Yacht Club (USA), Kiwi Racing (NZL), Newport Harbor Yacht Club (USA), Baltimore SC (IRE), Corinthian Yacht Club (USA) and West Kirby Hawks (GBR).

Finishing with 17 points each, a tie break for second, third and fourth resulted in Kiwi Racing placing second, Baltimore SC in third, and Britain’s West Kirby Hawks in fourth.

Reviving the World Sailing’s Team Racing World Championship after a ten-year hiatus has come at a time when the niche is gaining traction worldwide, as indicated by the mix of countries present at this year’s edition of the event.

2025 Team Racing Worlds Final overall results

1st. Corinthian Yacht Club (USA)

2nd. Kiwi Racing (NZL)

3rd. Baltimore SC (IRE)

4th. West Kirby Hawks (GBR)

5th. New York Yacht Club (USA)

6th. Newport Harbor Yacht Club (USA)

7th. Italian Team (ITA)

8th. Team Bahamas (BAH)

9th. Team Argentina (ARG)

10th. Bermuda SA (BER)

11th. Gamla Stans YS (SWE)

12th. Hellas (GRE)

Overall Results Available here . . .

The event was sailed out of the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, R.I., and organized by the New York Yacht Club in conjunction with World Sailing.