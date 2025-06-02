SailGP launches sports betting at Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix

The Rolex SailGP Championship continues to push sailing boundries with sports betting ahead of this weekend’s Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix.

SailGP is collaborating with sportsbooks globally to access betting markets for the Rolex SailGP Championship. The global racing championship is working with several data providers and global bookmakers to take its data feed and publish odds to the market.

Betting will be available across a range of operators in the USA and in internationally available territories.

SailGP Managing Director Andrew Thompson said: “We are delighted to create additional ways to attract and engage new SailGP fans by entering the sports betting marketplace and also give our existing fans new opportunities to enjoy the racing.”

“SailGP is a sport driven by data, allowing sportsbooks to create odds on the spot at our events across the global championship, and enhance viewing and spectating experience through live betting in a responsible manner.”

The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 7 and 8, is the sixth stop on the 2025 Season.