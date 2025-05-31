2025 Team Racing Worlds – Event will be won and lost in the knockout phases

Racing in the 2025 Team Racing World Championship was abandoned at 15:00 hrs Saturday as the wind built to 25+ in Newport RI.

Winning both of their races today, Great Britain’s West Kirby Hawks are just shy of the top 5 with 11 points after 16 races.

Corinthian Yacht Club (Marblehead, Mass.) leads with 15 points after Day 3 but must meet each of its close rivals on Sunday: Newport Harbor Yacht Club, Baltimore SC, Kiwi Racing and New York Yacht Club.

Trailing fellow American teams by just one point, New York Yacht Club has chalked up 12 points over 16 races, winning both races they sailed Saturday.

Intended format for Sunday, 1 June:

1. Going into the final day of the 2025 Team Racing World Championship, the intended format will continue races of Stage 1 through to race 120.

2. If time allows, Stage 2 will consist of a single round robin sailed amongst the top 6 teams.

3. The teams in Stage 2 will be ranked according to their wins ahead of all teams not sailing in Stage 2.

4. If Stage 2 is completed by 13:30, then Stage 3 will be a first to 2 wins knock-out match between the top two teams.

5. No warning signal will be made after 15:00.

Full results available here . . .