RS Aero UK Southern Championships – Day 1 at HISC

Day 1 of the 2025 RS Aero UK Southern Championship, at Hayling Island SC.

Three races were completed for each of the four RS Aero fleets.

Fleet leaders Day 1

RS Aero 5 (17 entries)

1st Noah Carden Restronguet SC 4.0 3.0 1.0 – – 8.0 pts

2nd Iona Willows Hayling Island SC 3.0 6.0 2.0 – -11.0 pts

3rd Sophie Stockton Maidenhead SC 2.0 8.0 4.0 – – 14.0 pts

RS Aero 6 (13 entries)

1st Joe Scurrah Notts County SC 2.0 1.0 1.0 – – 4.0 pts

2nd Sam Blaker Thorpe Bay YC 1.0 5.0 2.0 – – 8.0 pts

3rd Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC 4.0 4.0 3.0 – – 11.0 pts

RS Aero 7 (13 entries)

1st Craig Williamson Staunton Harold SC 1.0 1.0 3.0 – – 5.0 pts

2nd Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 3.0 2.0 1.0 – – 6.0 pts

3rd Jack Miller Felpham SC 2.0 3.0 2.0 – – 7.0 pts

RS Aero 9 (6 entries)

1st Ben Flower Paignton SC 1.0 1.0 1.0 – – 3.0 pts

2nd James Hall Hayling Island SC 4.0 2.0 2.0 – – 8.0 pts

3rd Dominic Hall Hayling Island SC 2.0 4.0 3.0 – – 9.0 pts

Full results available here . . .