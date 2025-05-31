France v USA in San Francisco WWMRT Casa Vela Cup Final

Defending women’s match racing world champion Pauline Courtois and her team from France will meet USA’s Nicole Breault USA in the final of the 2025 Casa Vela Cup.

The San Francisco event is the opening stage of the 2025 Women’s World Match Racing Tour.

All four represented nations – France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the USA – made it into the top 4 Friday.

Both teams secured their spots in the event final after two hard-fought semi-final matches against their respective opponents, Julia Aartsen/ Team out of the Box from the Netherlands, and Sweden’s Anna Östling/ Team Wings.

The remaining six teams completed their sail off matches with USA’s Allie Blecher/ Team Baam finishing fifth, and Lindsey Baab in sixth place.

The final day of the Casa Vela Cup starts Saturday at the later time of 1130 local time with race viewing and commentary from the terrace of the St Francis Yacht Club. It is the second time the St Francis Yacht Club has played host to the opening stage of the Women’s World Match Racing Tour, managed by Race Director Felix Weidling.