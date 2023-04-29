Casa Vela Cup victory for Edge Women’s Match Team in San Francisco

Celia Willison and the Edge Women’s Match Team from New Zealand secured a hard-fought victory at the inaugural all-women Casa Vela Cup hosted by the St Francis YC.

Willison and team defeated Sweden’s Anna Östling and the Wings Team 3-1 in the final at the St Francis YC in San Francisco.



The Edge Women’s Match Team of Celia Willison, Alison Kent, Charlotte Porter and Serena Woodall had a tough route to the final after first having to defeat close friends and fellow Kiwis Megan Thomson/2.0 Racing Team in the semi-finals.

In the other semi-final, the Swedish Wings Team come-from-behind victory against local favourite Nicole Breault/Vela Racing out of contention for the Casa Vela Cup title as the Swedes secured a 3-2 win.

In the Final, the Swedish team was quick out of the blocks and led the first race wire-to-wire to a 1-0 start.

Looking confident in race 2, Willison found better pressure to force Östling into a downwind broach just before the finish, to even the score at 1-1.

In Race 3, there was a fierce tacking battle and penalties aplenty. But it was Willison and crew that held their calm and won the day clinching a 3-1 victory over the Swedish team.

The Casa Vela Cup was the opening stage of the 2023 Women’s World Match Racing Tour.