Semaine Olympique Française Day 6 – Medal Race Results

Two gold and a silver and bronze for the British Sailing Team competitors at Semaine Olympique Française – Hyeres.
British competitors made it into five of the ten event medal races, with John Gimson and Anna Burnet taking Gold in the NACRA 17, and Elliot Hanson Gold in the ILCA7.
In addition Micky Beckett took Silver in the ILCA7, and Connor Bainbridge Bronze in the men’s Formula Kite.
Despite having four competitors in the women’s Formula Kite they finished off the podium – 4th Ellie Aldridge, 5th Katie Dabson, 7th GBR Lily Young and 8th Maddy Anderson.
And in the men’s 49er, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt won the medal race to finish 5th overall and rescue their series.
Other Gold medal winners were . . .
Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain in the men’s 49er, and Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz of Holland in the women’s 49erFX.
Lauriane Nolot of France gold in in the women’s Formula Kite, and Axel Mazella gold in the men’s Formula Kite.
Sarah Douglas of Canada gold in the women’s ILCA6 and Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman gold in the mixed 470.
In the iQFoil Fabien Pianazza of France was first in the men, and Barbora Svikova Czech Republic first in the women.
Final Leading results after Medal Races:
NACRA 17 Mixed – Final Leaders (46 entries)
Gold GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET
Silver ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO
Bronze ITA 98 Gianlugi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI
ILCA 7 Men – Final Leaders (155 entries)
Gold GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON
Silver GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT
Bronze CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES
Formula Kite Men – Final Leaders (92 entries)
Gold FRA 64 Axel MAZELLA
Silver SGP 28 Maximilian MAEDER
Bronze GBR 27 Connor BAINBRIDGE
Formula Kite Women – Final Leaders (50 entries)
Gold FRA 248 Lauriane NOLOT
Silver USA238 Daniela MOROZ
Bronze FRA 211 Jessie KAMPMAN
GBR
4th GBR 229 Ellie ALDRIDGE
5th GBR 214 Katie DABSON
7th GBR Lily YOUNG
8th GBR Maddy ANDERSON
49er Men – Final Leaders (72 entries)
Gold ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL
Silver AUS Jim COLLEY and Shaun CONNOR
Bronze POL 64 Mikolaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH
GBR
5th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT
49erFX Women – FInal Leaders (50 entries)
Gold NED 1 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ
Silver ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI
Bronze BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE
ILCA 6 Women – Final Leaders (94 entries)
Gold CAN Sarah DOUGLAS
Silver DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM
Bronze AUS Casey IMENEO
470 mixed – Final Leaders (64 entries)
Gold ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN
Silver AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR
Bronze GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL
iQFoil Men – Leaders after 14 races (21 entries)
Gold FRA Fabien Pianazza
Silver TUR Onur Cavit BIRIZ
Bronze BRA Mateus ISAAC
iQFoil Women – Leaders after 14 races (22 entries)
Gold CZE Barbora SVIKOVA
Silver JPN Rina Niijima
Bronze DEN Laerke BUHL-HANSEN