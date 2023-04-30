Kusznierewicz, Gacek and Wright win 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup at Torbole

Aspire (POL 17) of Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek and Ed Wright has won the 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup at Circolo Vela Torbole.

Artemis (NOR 57) of Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Trond Solli-Sæther did just enough to hang onto second overall while Shaolin (SUI 226) of Flavio Marazzi, Hans von Werdt and Andreas Kindlimann moved up to third.

The final race wins went to Marie-Françoise XXII (SUI 232) of Jürg Menzi, Andreas Honegger and Kim Chabani and Aspire.



Kusnierewicz said of the day, “It was quite lightish today. We finished sixth in the first race today, but we performed when it counted in the last one, which we won, so very happy with that.

“Last year we finished third in this regatta and this year winning it means a lot to me because I always like to improve. It’s also important for us to build up towards the season.

“We have Przemysław and Ed Wright. Ed is the Finn World Champion, he won the Gold Cup in Miami, this January so we have a great atmosphere. We really enjoy sailing together.”

They have both won the Finn Gold Cup twice so far.

The Alpen Cup was the first event in the 2023 5 Nations Cup. The next event will be the French Open at Port Louis at the end of May.

5.5 Metre Alpen Cup Final results after 8 races

1 Aspire (POL 17, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek, Ed Wright) 17 pts

2 Artemis (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Trond Solli-Sæther) 27 pts

3 Shaolin (SUI 226, Flavio Marazzi, Hans von Werdt, Andreas Kindlimann) 29 pts

4 John B (BAH 26 Gavin McKinney, Lars Horn Johannessen, Mathias Dahlman) 33 pts

5 Girls On Film (GBR 41, Louise Morton, Frithjof Kleen, Sam Haines) 34 pts