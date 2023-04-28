Golden Globe Race – Simon Curwen first boat to finish in Les Sables d’Olonne

Simon Curwen of Britain sailed up the Channel to Les Sables d’Olonneas Thursday, the first GGR boat home despite his stop in Puerto Montt to repair a broken windvane.

Curwen on his Biscay 36 “CLARA” sailed up the channel under the Howdens spinnaker, with his wife Clare, to be welcomed by officials Jean-Luc Van Den Heede, Yannick Moreau and Don McIntyre.

He was presented with the Cape Horners ensign for a fantastic round the world trip, leading the fleet from Cape Finisterre until the 31st of January.

Just after at 19:43:47 on Thursday the 27 April . . . Kirsten Neuschäfer RSA on Minnehaha crossed the GGR finish line to win the Golden Globe Race in 233 days 18h 43m 47s.

Neuschäfer then continued up a channel lit in red, where the people of Les Sables gave her the warm welcome, she deserved for coming first in the gruelling GGR 2022-2022.

She had spent 235 days at sea, with an official time of 233 days, 18 hours, 43 minutes and 47 seconds after her 35 hours of compensation awarded for Tapio’s rescue were discounted, and no fuel penalty since she only consumed 30.7 litres of fuel in her round-the-world voyage.

It’s been a long time in the making for Kirsten Neuschäfer who got becalmed just hours before going through the finish line, off the coast on the world’s solo sailing capital Les Sables d’Olonne. Several boats joined her 8 miles offshore and this is when she learnt that she was going to be the winner of the GGR.

Abhilash Tomy (IND) is expected to cross the line on Saturday 29 of April around 10:00 local time.

The Indian Navy Commander who got heavily injured in 2018 came back with unfinished business in 2022. Not only has he shown incredible skills in keeping his Rustler together but sailed a very competitive race ahead of the fleet, briefly taking first place to Kirsten only arriving a day and a half later, after 236 days at sea.

2022 GGR entrants to date current positions:

1. Kirsten Neuschäfer (39) / South Africa / Cape George 36 – “MINNEHAHA”

2. Abhilash Tomy (43) / India / Rustler 36 – “BAYANAT”

3. Michael Guggenberger (44) / Austria / Biscay 36 – “NURI”

2022 GGR Chichester Class:

1. Simon Curwen (63) / UK / Biscay 36 – “CLARA”

2. Jeremy Bagshaw (59) / South Africa / OE32 – “OLLEANNA”