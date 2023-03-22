Golden Globe Race – Hand steering under bare poles

Early on Wenesday 22 March, Ian Herbert Jones advised Golden Globe Race 2022 control that condition were tough, hand steering under bare poles.

Puffin, a 1986-built Tradewind 35 Cutter was rounding up occasionally.

He had problems to launch his drogue, but now out. But the Hydrovane was struggling to cope with the conditions.

He did not request assistance just wanted to advise the situation.



Ian is one of six competitors still racing.

He is in fourth position and the last GGR sailor in the Pacific, currently 550 miles from Cape Horn.

Ian lives with his wife and three children in land-locked Shropshire in the heart of England, but whenever possible sails in the Irish Sea out of Pwllheli in North Wales.

Related Post:

Golden Globe Race – No escaping this beast the size of Brazil