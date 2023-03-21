Flying 15 World Championship – Jerwood and Sheridan close on leaders

Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan of Australia close on overall leaders Graham Vials and Chris Turner with a win in Race 7 at the 2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship.

Jerwood and Sheridan move into second place six points behind Vials and Turner who retain the overall lead with 14 pts after finishing fourth.

Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader (GBR) are now third overall on 27 pts after finishing eighth. Fourth overall are Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (GBR) after a tenth place.

Jerwood and Sheridan took their first win at the championship ahead of Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin (GBR) with Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson (AUS) in third.

There is a lay day on Wednesday, racing resumes on Thursday with five more races still scheduled.

2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship – Day 4 after 7 races (76 entries)

Leaders after Race 7 – – Gross & Nett scores . . .

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials-Chris Turner – – 4( 4) – – 22 14 pts

2nd AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood-Brad Sheridan – – 1( 1) – – 35 20 pts

3rd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell-Ian Cadwallader – – 8( 8) – – 47 27 pts

4th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay-Andrew Lawson – – 10( 10) – – 69 33 pts

5th AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour-Ryan Donaldson – – 3( 3) – – 63 35 pts

6th AUS 3933 Grant Alderson-Luke Paterson – – 5( 5) – – 62 47 pts

7th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson-Peter Greenhalgh – – 16( 16) – – 104 57 pts

8th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher-Chris Hewkin – – 2( 2) – – 89 67 pts

9th AUS 3986 Mike Dunbar-Paul Dunbar – – 13( 13) – – 87 69 pts

10th AUS 3822 Andrew Knowles-Anne Knowles- – 18( 18) – – 105 77 pts

11th AUS 4072 Greg Tonnison-Nick Robinson – – 6( 6) – – 154 77 pts

12th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer-Dean McAullay – – 34( 34) – – 164 87 pts

13th AUS 3859 David Yu-Chris Nelson – – 9( 9) – – 118 91 pts

14th irl 4083 John Lavery-Alan Green – – [ 77](BFD) – – 168 91 pts

15th GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp-Charlie Apthorp – – 20( 20) – – 151 93 pts

16th NZL 3662 Wayne Avery-Ross Bannan – – 7( 7) – – 145 100 pts

17th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch-Peter Barblett – – 19( 19) – – 127 102 pts

18th GBR 4061 Chris Waples-Simon Hunt – – 23( 23) – – 132 102 pts

19th AUS 3809 Hamish Carnachan-Peter Mudford – – 22( 22) – – 156 117 pts

20th AUS 4053 David Swan-Matt Elliot – – 12( 12) – – 175 120 pts

Full results available here . . .