Dylan Fletcher joins INEOS Britannia’s sailing team

Dylan Fletcher, 49er Olympic Champion and current International Moth World Champion is the newest recruit to INEOS Britannia’s sailing team.

Fletcher has recently been seen sailing on board the INEOS AC40 Athena in Palma, Mallorca with the crack test team of Giles Scott, Bleddyn Mon and Leigh MacMillan.

He has now officially joined the British America’s Cup team for the 37th America’s Cup, scheduled to be held in Barcelona starting on 22 August 2024.



Fletcher explained . . .‘It is really exciting to have an opportunity within the team, given that I had a strong Olympics with Stu [Bithell].’

‘Then to progress from that to doing some Moth sailing, and then to be a part of an America’s Cup team, which has been my ultimate goal for such a long time.’

‘I think it’s something you try to work alongside your Olympic career, so to finally be a part of it is almost a huge relief to have got here and been given this opportunity.’

