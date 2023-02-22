INEOS AC40 ‘Athena’ takes flight in Palma

INEOS Britannia, have launched their AC40, the yacht they will use to race in the initial Preliminary Regattas for the 37th America’s Cup.

The Team have formally named their AC40 Athena after the Young goddess of wisdom, warfare & practical skills, famous for protecting heroes on their adventures.

The aptly named Athena, will also be used by Athena Pathway when they represent Britain in the Youth and Women’s America’s Cup Regattas.



Since launch Athena has been sailing regularly, and recently the crack test team of Giles Scott, Dylan Fletcher-Scott, Bleddyn Mon and Leigh MacMillan had Athena on its foiling knife edge, pushing hard to find the limits.

Dylan Fletcher-Scott has seriously impressed in the manner befitting the current International Moth World Champion.

Ben Cornish too, has proven to be quite outstanding when handed the helm and the current 5.5 Metre World Champion, gave a typically open and frank interview post-sailing, very much the hallmark of the INEOS Britannia team.

Whilst Giles Scott, double Olympic Gold medallist in the Finn class simply has talent to burn.

They managed a 100% success rate foil-to-foil on 17 tacks, and an 83% success rate combining foil-to-foil and touch & go’s on the gybes (as the wind faded).

Previously INEOS Britannia have been sailing their LEQ12 test boat code-named ‘T6’.

Primarily aimed at validating the team’s design tools and testing key componentry ahead of the design deadline to start the build of the team’s AC75 race boat.

T6 is currently in a pre-planned upgrade period which has fortunately coincided with the need to carry out repairs after the dramatic capsize and near sinking last week . . . two for the price of one!

Related Post:

Ainslie and INEOS Britannia team ‘turtle’ their T6 off Palma