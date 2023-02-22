RORC Caribbean 600 – Pyewacket 70 takes Monohull Line Honours

Roy P. Disney’s Pyewacket 70 (USA) has taken Monohull Line Honours in the 2023 RORC Caribbean 600 in an elapsed time of 42 hours 45 mins.

Pyewacket 70 Crew: Ben Mitchell, Peter Isler, Tony Mutter, Brad Jackson, Brian Janney, Daryl Wislang, David Tank, Jan Majer, Mark Callahan, Matt Mialik, Robbie Kane, Rodney Daniel, Tristan Louwrens.

Two generations of the Disney family have raced boats under the Pyewacket name.

The latest Pyewacket 70 is a turbo-charged Volvo 70 with a taller mast, lighter hull and deeper keel than the original box-rule.

Pyewacket 70 is the fastest of Disney dynasty and the first to take Monohull Line Honours in the RORC Caribbean 600.