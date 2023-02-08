Golden Globe Race – No escaping this beast the size of Brazil

The Golden Globe Race leaders face the biggest low pressure encountered by the fleet so far crossing their path en route to Cape Horn.

There is no escaping this beast the size of Brazil. It jumped out of the exclusion zone before heading down the coast of Chile.

Following GGR weather alerts and routing suggestions, Abhilash Tomy (IND) and Kirsten Neuschäfer (ZAF) sailed NE away from Cape Horn for two days, climbing to 45 south latitude, positioning themselves in the safer quadrant.

They had 1800 miles to run between the end of the exclusion zone and the Cape Horn but the window that had opened last week for Simon Curwen (GBR) to reach Cape Horn before February 8 has now closed.

A succession of low-pressure systems are entering the area, affecting all of the GGR entrants.

With 20.000 miles and five months at sea, 70% of their voyage is complete, but not without little signs of fatigue requiring constant maintenance.

Golden Globe Race leader Neuschäfer has broken her spinnaker pole and can no longer fly her twin headsails. She is now is sailing with Clipped wings and it will surely affect her future downwind performance.

Neuschafer’s estimated finish time in Les Sables d’Olonne is 20 April 2023 after 227 days.

Simon Curwen (GBR) has a list of 13 items to sort in Chile onboard Clara besides his broken wind vane and a ripped dodger. Abhilash Tomy (IND) spent 22 hours straight repairing Bayanat after his heavy front on January 26, ranging from sail damage, mainsail sheet track, rigging and windvane maintenance.

The back of the fleet has not been spared either . . .

Guy Waites (GBR) having the worst weather to date, until today, lost his life raft last week during a knock-down in winds over 60 knots and 10 metre seas.

He was running under bare poles with 140 metre warps and heavy anchor chains out in the steep low-pressure system for days. He experienced a few knockdowns but all was OK.

While strapped in his bunk he felt a massive wave bigger than the rest and a sudden powerful knockdown with his mast in the water.

The raft was gone!

He is now making headway towards Hobart. He will assess options on arrival, but feels too many things are stacking up against continuing.

For Curwen, leading the Chichester class, time is still of the essence. He would like to join his former runners-up to Cape Horn and land ahead of them in Les Sables d’Olonne!

With no detailed map of the coastal area around Puerto Mount, GGR is assisting with Navigational information and local coordination for his stop to make repairs.

He is allowed to access his emergency GPS for the safest and easiest landing after 158 days at sea.

The British Sailor is now thinking to have the Hydrovane spares sent to him in the shelter of the entrance and carrying the repairs on anchor, in the bay of Ancud!

He has the support of his Team that has been sent to Chile by his sponsor Howdens.

