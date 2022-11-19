Golden Globe Race – Successful rescue operation for Tapio Lehtinen

Successful rescue operation for Tapio Lehtinen in the Southern Indian Ocean.

Three Golden Globe Race boats had been diverted on Saturday to assist Tapio Lehtinen after he reported that his Gaia 36 ASTERIA flooded from the stern with water up to deck level in 5 minutes . . . and then sank.

Golden Globe Race entrant Kirsten Neuschäfer was first to reach Tapio’s position Saturday morning at 05:10 UTC.

The South African sailor whisked Lehtinen to safety aboard Minnehaha before transferring him onto the Bulk Carrier M.V. Darya Gayatri.

Lehtinen activated his Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) at 06:54 on Friday.

He then activated his Liferaft Personal Locator Beacon at 08:54 UTC following the sinking of his yacht Asteria.



M.V. Darya Gayatri, contacted by MRRC Cape Town, later confirmed that Tapio has been onboard since 07:55 UTC and that they were retrieving the abandoned liferaft.

The vessel is bound for Rizhao, China where they will drop off Tapio. MRCC Cape Town is contacting the Finnish Embassy to coordinate his arrival together with the GGR Race Control.

South African Entrant Kirsten Neuschäfer from Port Elizabeth, the only female entrant, is sailing a strong race and is a serious contender for a podium finish in Les Sables d’Olonne.

Related Post:

Golden Globe Race – Emergency Transponder activated as Yacht sinks