Golden Globe Race – Emergency Transponder activated as Yacht sinks

Tapio Lehtinen has abandoned his Golden Globe Race yacht, Asteria, while heading toward Australia in the Southern Ocean.

His last message received Friday 18 November at 11:05 UTC . . .

“I GAVE ASTERIA A LAST SALUTE STANDING IN THE RAFT AS SHE WENT DOWN”

Lehtinen, sailing in the 2022 Golden Globe Race, had activated Asteria’s EPIRB, at 06:54 UTC, Friday, when 460 nautical miles SE from Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Later at 08:52 UTC, Lehtinen also activated his liferaft’s PLB indicating that he may have abandoned ship.

GGR entrants Kirsten Neuschäfer and Abhilash Tomy, respectively 105 and 170 miles to his SSW were informed of his latest PLB position. Abhilash was first to receive the message and diverted course towards Tapio’s latest position.

At 09:22 UTC Lehtinen activated the emergency YB3 satellite tracking and texting device, which is part of the grab bag.

Then at 10:02 UTC manually acknowledged the message sent by the GGR Crisis Team. indicating he was able, and had the emergency grab bag with him.

The grab bag contains food, water and several critical pieces of equipment, including an emergency GPS, a Search & Rescue Transponder, a second 406 EPIRB, and a handheld GMDSS Radio.

At 11:05 UTC he sent his last message indicating thet Asteria had sunk and that he was safe in his liferaft.

Conditions in Tapio Lehtinen’s zone are manageable with light winds and 2,5-metre swell.

With Kirsten Neuschäfer now en route and closest a 100 nm away, the GGR Crisis Team released Abhilash Tomy from the rescue effort.

Neuschäfer is motoring and should have favourable winds later, expecting to be in the zone on Saturday 19 November in the morning. Forecasts suggest moderating conditions over the next two days.

MRCC Cape Town has established communication with the bulk carrier DARYA GAYATRI and requested to divert and render assistance.

The vessel is currently 250 nm NW off Lehtinen’s position with an ETA on November 19 at 12:00 UTC.

