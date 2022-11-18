EurILCA 2022 Senior Europeans – Brits lead all three title events

Day 3 was a good day for the British Sailing Team competitors, who now top the leaderboard in all three EurILCA European Championship events at Hyeres, France.
- ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – 1st GBR Michael Beckett
- ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – 1st GBR Hannah Snellgrove
- ILCA 6 Europeans – Men – 1st GBR Ben Elvin
Only 1 race per fleet was managed due to the weather conditions. Races were supposed to start at 12:00 on both courses, but strong winds of 25+ knots during the morning made the Race Committee postpone the action.
Once on the courses, the wind was not much and very shifty, making the first of the ILCA 6 Women’s race to be cancelled after the windmark. Meanwhile in the ILCA 7 Men the wind was varying a lot so the starting procedure was delayed.
In the ILCA 7, overnight leader, Britain’s Michael Beckett, won his third race in a row and consolidated his leadership in the ILCA 7 fleet with 5 points.
Britain’s Elliot Hanson is second on 8 points after winning his first race in this championship, and third is now Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, who also won a race for the first time in this competition.
Kontides is tied on 13 points with Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway and in fifth is Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavrini.
In the women’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove won the single race and takes the overall lead with 10 points.
Second overall is Canada’s Sarah Douglas, tied on 11 points with defending champion Agata Barwisnka of Poland.
Daisy Collingridge of Britain had a 6th to move up to is now 8th overall.
In the men’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Britain’s Ben Elvin finished second and takes over the lead with 9 points.
Rocco Wright of Ireland drops to second overall (1st U21) with 13 points and Georgios Yiasemides of Cyprus takes third on 18 points.
And Britain’s Alastair Brown drops to fifth overall.
ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – Leaders after 5 flight races (169 entries)
1st GBR BECKETT Michael – – 3 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd GBR HANSON Elliot – – 8 3 2 2 1 – – 8 pts
3rd CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – 2 3 7 10 1 – – 13 pts
4th NOR TOMASGAARD Hermann – – 17 1 3 6 3 – – 13 pts
5th GBR CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brand – – 5 6 6 1 2 – – 14 pts
6th FIN TAPPER Kaarle – – 7 DNF 1 2 5 – – 15 pts
7th HUN VADNAI Jonatan – – 2 4 9 3 6 – – 15 pts
8th CRO JURISIC Filip – – 16 4 8 1 3 – – 16 pts
9th NZL GAUTREY George – – 2 5 7 17 3 – – 17 pts
10th AUS ELLIOTT Luke – – 11 1 6 21 2 – – 20 pts
11th GER WILLIM Nik Aaron – – 5 13 3 5 7 – – 20 pts
12th NED BOS Duko – – 1 3 19 6 11 – – 21 pts
13th FRA BERNAZ Jean Baptiste – – 1 10 8 3 9 – – 21 pts
14th CRO STIPANOVIC Tonci – – 9 2 8 13 4 – – 23 pts
15th IRL LYNCH Finn – – 6 5 13 4 9 – – 24 pts
ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – Leaders after 5 flight races (110 entries)
1st GBR SNELLGROVE Hannah – – 21 1 2 6 1 – – 10.00 pts
2nd CAN DOUGLAS Sarah – – 14 2 1 3 5 – – 11.00 pts
3rd POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 4 1 2 4 BFD – – 11.00 pts
4th SUI JAYET Maud – – 2 9 3 1 UFD – – 15.00 pts
5th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 5 8 6 2 2 – – 15.00 pts
6th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 5 5 8 4 5 – – 19.00 pts
7th NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 9 5 4 2 17 – – 20.00 pts
8th GBR COLLINGRIDGE Daisy – – 7 4 5 6 6 – – 21.00 pts
9th AUS THOMSON Zoe – – 12 3 4 7 9 – – 23.00 pts
10th GBR NICHOLLS Matilda – – 28 6 10 5 3 – – 24.00 pts
ILCA 6 Europeans – Men & U21 – Leaders after 5 flight races (64 entries)
1st GBR ELVIN Ben – MEN – – 4 1 9 2 2 – – 9.00 pts
2nd IRL WRIGHT Rocco – U21 – – 1 2 2 SCP 8 – – 13.00 pts
3rd CYP YIASEMIDES Georgios – U21 – – 9 5 1 19 3 – – 18.00 pts
4th FRA LECLAIR Xavier – MEN – – 46 3 6 10 6 – – 25.00 pts
5th GBR BROWN Alastair – MEN – – 18 8 3 1 23 – – 30.00 pts
6th CRO NOVAK Mario – MEN – – 12 6 7 9 18 – – 34.00 pts
7th CRO ALFIREVIC Viko – U21 – – 20 13 11 5 7 – – 36.00 pts
8th ESP CARDONA BALSA Daniel – U21 – – 10 19 28 3 5 – – 37.00 pts
9th GBR HACKER Terry – U21 – – 6 12 13 12 41 – – 43.00 pts
10th ITA STOCCO Elia – MEN – – 7 9 15 29 12 – – 43.00 pts