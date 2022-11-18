EurILCA 2022 Senior Europeans – Brits lead all three title events

Day 3 was a good day for the British Sailing Team competitors, who now top the leaderboard in all three EurILCA European Championship events at Hyeres, France.

ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – 1st GBR Michael Beckett ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – 1st GBR Hannah Snellgrove ILCA 6 Europeans – Men – 1st GBR Ben Elvin



Only 1 race per fleet was managed due to the weather conditions. Races were supposed to start at 12:00 on both courses, but strong winds of 25+ knots during the morning made the Race Committee postpone the action.

Once on the courses, the wind was not much and very shifty, making the first of the ILCA 6 Women’s race to be cancelled after the windmark. Meanwhile in the ILCA 7 Men the wind was varying a lot so the starting procedure was delayed.

In the ILCA 7, overnight leader, Britain’s Michael Beckett, won his third race in a row and consolidated his leadership in the ILCA 7 fleet with 5 points.

Britain’s Elliot Hanson is second on 8 points after winning his first race in this championship, and third is now Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, who also won a race for the first time in this competition.

Kontides is tied on 13 points with Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway and in fifth is Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavrini.

In the women’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove won the single race and takes the overall lead with 10 points.

Second overall is Canada’s Sarah Douglas, tied on 11 points with defending champion Agata Barwisnka of Poland.

Daisy Collingridge of Britain had a 6th to move up to is now 8th overall.

In the men’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Britain’s Ben Elvin finished second and takes over the lead with 9 points.

Rocco Wright of Ireland drops to second overall (1st U21) with 13 points and Georgios Yiasemides of Cyprus takes third on 18 points.

And Britain’s Alastair Brown drops to fifth overall.

ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – Leaders after 5 flight races (169 entries)

1st GBR BECKETT Michael – – 3 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR HANSON Elliot – – 8 3 2 2 1 – – 8 pts

3rd CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – 2 3 7 10 1 – – 13 pts

4th NOR TOMASGAARD Hermann – – 17 1 3 6 3 – – 13 pts

5th GBR CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brand – – 5 6 6 1 2 – – 14 pts

6th FIN TAPPER Kaarle – – 7 DNF 1 2 5 – – 15 pts

7th HUN VADNAI Jonatan – – 2 4 9 3 6 – – 15 pts

8th CRO JURISIC Filip – – 16 4 8 1 3 – – 16 pts

9th NZL GAUTREY George – – 2 5 7 17 3 – – 17 pts

10th AUS ELLIOTT Luke – – 11 1 6 21 2 – – 20 pts

11th GER WILLIM Nik Aaron – – 5 13 3 5 7 – – 20 pts

12th NED BOS Duko – – 1 3 19 6 11 – – 21 pts

13th FRA BERNAZ Jean Baptiste – – 1 10 8 3 9 – – 21 pts

14th CRO STIPANOVIC Tonci – – 9 2 8 13 4 – – 23 pts

15th IRL LYNCH Finn – – 6 5 13 4 9 – – 24 pts

ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – Leaders after 5 flight races (110 entries)

1st GBR SNELLGROVE Hannah – – 21 1 2 6 1 – – 10.00 pts

2nd CAN DOUGLAS Sarah – – 14 2 1 3 5 – – 11.00 pts

3rd POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 4 1 2 4 BFD – – 11.00 pts

4th SUI JAYET Maud – – 2 9 3 1 UFD – – 15.00 pts

5th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 5 8 6 2 2 – – 15.00 pts

6th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 5 5 8 4 5 – – 19.00 pts

7th NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 9 5 4 2 17 – – 20.00 pts

8th GBR COLLINGRIDGE Daisy – – 7 4 5 6 6 – – 21.00 pts

9th AUS THOMSON Zoe – – 12 3 4 7 9 – – 23.00 pts

10th GBR NICHOLLS Matilda – – 28 6 10 5 3 – – 24.00 pts

ILCA 6 Europeans – Men & U21 – Leaders after 5 flight races (64 entries)

1st GBR ELVIN Ben – MEN – – 4 1 9 2 2 – – 9.00 pts

2nd IRL WRIGHT Rocco – U21 – – 1 2 2 SCP 8 – – 13.00 pts

3rd CYP YIASEMIDES Georgios – U21 – – 9 5 1 19 3 – – 18.00 pts

4th FRA LECLAIR Xavier – MEN – – 46 3 6 10 6 – – 25.00 pts

5th GBR BROWN Alastair – MEN – – 18 8 3 1 23 – – 30.00 pts

6th CRO NOVAK Mario – MEN – – 12 6 7 9 18 – – 34.00 pts

7th CRO ALFIREVIC Viko – U21 – – 20 13 11 5 7 – – 36.00 pts

8th ESP CARDONA BALSA Daniel – U21 – – 10 19 28 3 5 – – 37.00 pts

9th GBR HACKER Terry – U21 – – 6 12 13 12 41 – – 43.00 pts

10th ITA STOCCO Elia – MEN – – 7 9 15 29 12 – – 43.00 pts

Full results available here . . .