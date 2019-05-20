Golden Globe Race – Tapio Lehtinen takes 5th place

Tapio Lehtinen, the 5th and final placed Finnish skipper competing in the Golden Globe Race crossed the finish line at 20:21 hours Sunday.

His circumnavigation time: 322 days 8 hours 21 minutes.

He was accompanied by Bernard Moitessier’s famous yacht Joshua and a flottila of excited wellwishers, including French race winner Jean-Luc Van Den Heede.

Sailing his Gaia 36 Asteria with spinnaker set in glorious weather, Tapio has clearly enjoyed his lengthy solo circumnavigation extended by barnacle growth on the hull.

The 61 year-old from Helsinki is now heading towards Les Sables d’Olonne harbour where live coverage will continue for his dockside reception, prizegiving and press conference.