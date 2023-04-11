Golden Globe Race – Ian Herbert Jones RESCUED

Ian Herbert Jones RESCUED, safe onboard Taiwan flagged F/V Zi Da Wang.

At 19:30 Tuesday 11 April the GGR were informed by the SAR Puerto Belgrano that Ian was on the ZI DA WANG, bruised, cut, scraped, still suffering from his back injury, but safe!

It is believed to be bound for Cape Town, South Africa where Ian will be put ashore.

The UK Fisheries Patrol boat Lilibet was the first responder, before concerted efforts from the Argentinian SAR Puerto Belgrano and MRCC Taiwan contacted a fleet of fishing vessels closer to Ian’s position able to get to him in a safe and timely manner.

Soon there were three fishing vessels routing towards Puffin the ZI DA WANG, FA DA CAI and YUH SHENG N°1.

At 18:15 UTC the ZI DA WANG arrived first on the rescue site . . . and positioned herself to the West of Puffin to windward, in order to cut the wind and flatten the sea for Ian, enabling him to manoeuvre at close quarters, while discussing on the VHF the best way to transfer from the injured Puffin to the rescue vessel.

The GGR wish to thank the SAR Puerto Belgrano in Argentina and the MRCC Taiwan for an exemplary international coordination of Ian’s rescue, as well as the shipowner, masters and crew of the F/V Zi Da Wang and the F/V Fa Da Cai and Yuh Sheng N°1. MRCC UK and GRIZ NEZ France were also on standby.

2022 GGR entrants to date current positions:

1. Kirsten Neuschäfer (39) / South Africa / Cape George 36 – “MINNEHAHA”

2. Abhilash Tomy (43) / India / Rustler 36 – “BAYANAT”

3. Michael Guggenberger (44) / Austria / Biscay 36 – “NURI”

2022 GGR Chichester Class:

1. Simon Curwen (63) / UK / Biscay 36 – “CLARA”

2. Jeremy Bagshaw (59) / South Africa / OE32 – “OLLEANNA”

