Golden Globe Race – British Skipper rolled and dismasted activates EPIRB

British Golden Globe Race skipper Ian Herbert-Jones has activated his EPIRB in a serious storm in the South Atlantic.

Rolled over and dismasted, with injured back, gashed head and water in the boat . . . Herbert-Jones messaged to Race control in storm gusting over 90 kts with confused sea.

At 15:40 UTC . . . Ian Herbert Jones, skipper of PUFFIN called the GGR Race Office on Iridium phone to advise that he was in extreme weather and confused sea,

Conditions were 50 knots, gusting over 70 knots, running under bare poles, trying to hand steer downwind.

At 18:42 UTC . . . PUFFIN sent the following YELLOW-BRICK YB3 satellite tracking and texting unit message – Rolled Dismasted, injured Back, hard to move, 2ft water in boat.

Then at 18:44 UTC . . . PUFFIN sent another YB3 TEXT Message – Situation getting worse .. need weather break to cut rig from PUFFIN.

At 20:15 UTC . . . Sat phone Message: Cutting Rig away, water ingress under control, Back getting stiff, Gashed head.

He explained the water ingress was under control, he had gashed his head and his back was painful and getting stiff. Conditions were horrendous, but he must cut the rig away as it is bashing against the hull. He was part way through that task. We then lost contact.

At 20:25 UTC . . . Ian rang again. GGR gave the latest weather forecast that winds and sea are very slowly dropping in the next 12 hours., discussed the possibility of a ship being diverted.

He wanted SHIP ETA but advised ship NOT confirmed yet. Phone batteries are OK.

Search and Rescue Puerto Belgrano are coordinating the rescue. Puffin was still in extreme weather.

There are several ships in his vicinity, including a tanker 120 miles North of his position, and several fishing boats. MRCC Argentina is attempting to make contact with them and seek their support.

Further updates will be made when available. Our thoughts are with Ian and all those working to assist him at this moment. We thank them for their efforts.