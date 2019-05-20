Laser European Championships – Day 1

Philipp Buhl of Germany in the Laser, and Nur Latif of Malaysia in the Radial, are the overall leaders after the opening day of the Laser European Championships in Porto, Portugal.

Very light wind conditions in Porto made for a long day for the 282 competitors at the 2019 Laser and Radial European Championships.

Buhl is in the leading group on five ponts after two races that top the men’s Laser leaderboard, comprising Joaquin Blance of Spain, Niels Broekhuizen of Holland and Fynn Lynch of Ireland.

Best placed British competitor is Elliot Hanson (5,1) on six points. Lorenzo Chiavrini (13,1) is on 14 points and Joe Mullan (18,4) on 22 points. Nick Thompson (21,8) is in 35th place with 29 points.

In the women’s Radial championship, Latif has a three point lead ahead of Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom (2,3), with Martina Rieno (4,2) of Spain third with six points.

Alison Young (5,8) of Britain is in ninth place with 13 points. Georgina Povall (29,12) is 40th and Hannah Snellgrove (14,41) is 55th.

Full results are available here