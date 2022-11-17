EurILCA 2022 Senior Europeans – Becket and Hanson top Leaderboard

Day 2 of the EurILCA 2022 European Championships in Hyeres, France, saw Britain’s Mike Beckett win both his races to top the Men’s Leaderboard.
After four races and with the first discard, Becket counts four points to lead from team mate Elliot Hanson (2,2) on seven points.
In third place is Jonatan Vadnai (9,3) of Hungary with nine points, fourth is Kaarle Tapper (1,2) of Finland and fifth Hermann Tomasgaard (3,6) of Norway tied on ten points with Day 1 leader, Duko Bos of Holland.
Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavrini rounded off a good day with a race win and moves up to eighth with 12 points.
In the women’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Swiss Maud Jayet (3,1) takes the lead tied on six points with Canada’s Sarah Douglas (1,3).
Day 1 leader Agata Barwinska (2,4) of Poland slips to third overall with seven points and Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (2,6) moves into fourth place with nine points.
Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester (4,2) is now in fifth with 11 points and Emma Plasschaert (6,2) of Belgium sixth on 13 points.
Daisy Collingridge (5,6) is now 11th with 15 points.
In the men’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Rocco Wright of Ireland keeps his lead with five points.
Second is Britain’s Ben Elvin (9,2) with seven points and third Alastair Brown (3,1) on 13 points.
ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – Leaders after 4 flight races (169 entries)
1st GBR BECKETT Michael – – 3 2 1 1 – – 4.00 pts
2nd GBR HANSON Elliot – – 8 3 2 2 – – 7.00 pts
3rd HUN VADNAI Jonatan – – 2 4 9 3 – – 9.00 pts
4th FIN TAPPER Kaarle – – 7 DNF 1 2 – – 10.00 pts
5th NOR TOMASGAARD Hermann – – 17 1 3 6 – – 10.00 pts
6th NED BOS Duko – – 1 3 19 6 – – 10.00 pts
7th FRA BERNAZ Jean Baptiste – – 1 10 8 3 – – 12.00 pts
8th GBR CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brand – – 5 6 6 1 – – 12.00 pts
9th CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – 2 3 7 10 – – 12.00 pts
10th CRO JURISIC Filip – – 16 4 8 1 – – 13.00 pts
11th GER WILLIM Nik Aaron – – 5 13 3 5 – – 13.00 pts
12th NZL GAUTREY George – – 2 5 7 17 – – 14.00 pts
13th DEN SCHUBERT Johan – – 14 4 5 5 – – 14.00 pts
14th IRL LYNCH Finn – – 6 5 13 4 – – 15.00 pts
15th ITA SPADONI Allessio – – 10 5 4 6 – – 15.00 pts
ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – Leaders after 4 flight races (110 entries)
1st SUI JAYET Maud – – 2 9 3 1 – – 6.00 pts
2nd CAN DOUGLAS Sarah – – 14 2 1 3 – – 6.00 pts
3rd POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 4 1 2 4 – – 7.00 pts
4th GBR SNELLGROVE Hannah – – 21 1 2 6 – – 9.00 pts
5th NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 9 5 4 2 – – 11.00 pts
6th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 5 8 6 2 – – 13.00 pts
7th GRE KARACHALIOU Vasileia – – 3 10 16 1 – – 14.00 pts
8th AUS THOMSON Zoe – – 12 3 4 7 – – 14.00 pts
9th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 5 5 8 4 – – 14.00 pts
10th USA ROSE Charlotte – – 16 11 1 3 – – 15.00 pts
11th GBR COLLINGRIDGE Daisy – – 7 4 5 6 – – 15.00 pts
12th AUS IMENEO Casey – – 1 19 5 14 – – 20.00 pts
13th ITA BENINI FLORIANI Chiara – – 6 4 12 11 – – 21.00 pts
14th GBR NICHOLLS Matilda – – 28 6 10 5 – – 21.00 pts
15th AUS STRANSKY Mara – – 13 2 9 25 – – 24.00 pts
ILCA 6 Europeans – Men & U21 – Leaders after 4 flight races (110 entries)
1st IRL WRIGHT Rocco – U21 – – 1 2 2 SCP – – 5.00 pts
2nd GBR ELVIN Ben – MEN – – 4 1 9 2 – – 7.00 pts
3rd GBR BROWN Alastair – MEN – – 18 8 3 1 – – 12.00 pts
4th CYP YIASEMIDES Georgios – U21 – – 9 5 1 19 – – 15.00 pts
5th FRA LECLAIR Xavier – MEN – – 46 3 6 10 – – 19.00 pts
6th CRO BAKOTIC Lovre – U21 – – 27 7 4 11 – – 22.00 pts
7th CRO NOVAK Mario – MEN – – 12 6 7 9 – – 22.00 pts
8th CRO ALFIREVIC Viko – U21 – – 20 13 11 5 – – 29.00 pts
9th GBR HACKER Terry – U21 – – 6 12 13 12 – – 30.00 pts
10th ITA STOCCO Elia – MEN – – 7 9 15 29 – – 31.00 pts