EurILCA 2022 Senior Europeans – Becket and Hanson top Leaderboard

Day 2 of the EurILCA 2022 European Championships in Hyeres, France, saw Britain’s Mike Beckett win both his races to top the Men’s Leaderboard.

After four races and with the first discard, Becket counts four points to lead from team mate Elliot Hanson (2,2) on seven points.

In third place is Jonatan Vadnai (9,3) of Hungary with nine points, fourth is Kaarle Tapper (1,2) of Finland and fifth Hermann Tomasgaard (3,6) of Norway tied on ten points with Day 1 leader, Duko Bos of Holland.

Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavrini rounded off a good day with a race win and moves up to eighth with 12 points.

In the women’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Swiss Maud Jayet (3,1) takes the lead tied on six points with Canada’s Sarah Douglas (1,3).

Day 1 leader Agata Barwinska (2,4) of Poland slips to third overall with seven points and Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (2,6) moves into fourth place with nine points.

Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester (4,2) is now in fifth with 11 points and Emma Plasschaert (6,2) of Belgium sixth on 13 points.

Daisy Collingridge (5,6) is now 11th with 15 points.

In the men’s ILCA6 (Radial) event, Rocco Wright of Ireland keeps his lead with five points.

Second is Britain’s Ben Elvin (9,2) with seven points and third Alastair Brown (3,1) on 13 points.

ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – Leaders after 4 flight races (169 entries)

1st GBR BECKETT Michael – – 3 2 1 1 – – 4.00 pts

2nd GBR HANSON Elliot – – 8 3 2 2 – – 7.00 pts

3rd HUN VADNAI Jonatan – – 2 4 9 3 – – 9.00 pts

4th FIN TAPPER Kaarle – – 7 DNF 1 2 – – 10.00 pts

5th NOR TOMASGAARD Hermann – – 17 1 3 6 – – 10.00 pts

6th NED BOS Duko – – 1 3 19 6 – – 10.00 pts

7th FRA BERNAZ Jean Baptiste – – 1 10 8 3 – – 12.00 pts

8th GBR CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brand – – 5 6 6 1 – – 12.00 pts

9th CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – 2 3 7 10 – – 12.00 pts

10th CRO JURISIC Filip – – 16 4 8 1 – – 13.00 pts

11th GER WILLIM Nik Aaron – – 5 13 3 5 – – 13.00 pts

12th NZL GAUTREY George – – 2 5 7 17 – – 14.00 pts

13th DEN SCHUBERT Johan – – 14 4 5 5 – – 14.00 pts

14th IRL LYNCH Finn – – 6 5 13 4 – – 15.00 pts

15th ITA SPADONI Allessio – – 10 5 4 6 – – 15.00 pts

ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – Leaders after 4 flight races (110 entries)

1st SUI JAYET Maud – – 2 9 3 1 – – 6.00 pts

2nd CAN DOUGLAS Sarah – – 14 2 1 3 – – 6.00 pts

3rd POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 4 1 2 4 – – 7.00 pts

4th GBR SNELLGROVE Hannah – – 21 1 2 6 – – 9.00 pts

5th NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 9 5 4 2 – – 11.00 pts

6th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 5 8 6 2 – – 13.00 pts

7th GRE KARACHALIOU Vasileia – – 3 10 16 1 – – 14.00 pts

8th AUS THOMSON Zoe – – 12 3 4 7 – – 14.00 pts

9th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 5 5 8 4 – – 14.00 pts

10th USA ROSE Charlotte – – 16 11 1 3 – – 15.00 pts

11th GBR COLLINGRIDGE Daisy – – 7 4 5 6 – – 15.00 pts

12th AUS IMENEO Casey – – 1 19 5 14 – – 20.00 pts

13th ITA BENINI FLORIANI Chiara – – 6 4 12 11 – – 21.00 pts

14th GBR NICHOLLS Matilda – – 28 6 10 5 – – 21.00 pts

15th AUS STRANSKY Mara – – 13 2 9 25 – – 24.00 pts

ILCA 6 Europeans – Men & U21 – Leaders after 4 flight races (110 entries)

1st IRL WRIGHT Rocco – U21 – – 1 2 2 SCP – – 5.00 pts

2nd GBR ELVIN Ben – MEN – – 4 1 9 2 – – 7.00 pts

3rd GBR BROWN Alastair – MEN – – 18 8 3 1 – – 12.00 pts

4th CYP YIASEMIDES Georgios – U21 – – 9 5 1 19 – – 15.00 pts

5th FRA LECLAIR Xavier – MEN – – 46 3 6 10 – – 19.00 pts

6th CRO BAKOTIC Lovre – U21 – – 27 7 4 11 – – 22.00 pts

7th CRO NOVAK Mario – MEN – – 12 6 7 9 – – 22.00 pts

8th CRO ALFIREVIC Viko – U21 – – 20 13 11 5 – – 29.00 pts

9th GBR HACKER Terry – U21 – – 6 12 13 12 – – 30.00 pts

10th ITA STOCCO Elia – MEN – – 7 9 15 29 – – 31.00 pts

