EurILCA 2022 Senior Europeans – Day 4 Final Series Gold Fleet

Day 4 saw the EurILCA championships reset to Gold fleets for the final three days of racing.

The wind was unstable in both race areas, resulting in only 1 race for the ILCA 6 Women, no new races for the ILCA 6 Men, and 2 new races for the ILCA 7.

In the ILCA7 with two more races completed, Britain’s Michael Beckett added a 1 and 4 to stretch his lead to 20 points.

Jonatan Vadnali (12, 5) of Hungary moved into second with 29 points and Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway (2, 18) now third with 32 points.

Lorenzo Chiavrini (24, 16) of Cyprus maintained fifth place and Sam Whaley (3, 2) had his best day to climb to 10th place.

Not such good news for Britain’s Elliot Hanson (53, 31) who slipped from second to end the day in 9th with 47 points.

In the women’s ILCA6 event with only one race completed, Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove lost her lead after a 38th and is now 12th with 48 points.

New leader is Canada’s Sarah Douglas (3), with 14 points and defending champion, with Agata Barwisnka (12) of Poland now second with 23 points.

Emma Plasschaert (17) of Belgium moves into 3rd overall, while Matilda Nicholls (9) is now best placed Brit in 5th place, tied on 33 points with 4th placed Maud Jayet of Switzerland.

ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – Gold Fleet Leaders after 7 races (169 entries)

1st GBR BECKETT Michael – – 3 2 1 1 1 1 4 – – 9 pts

2nd HUN VADNAI Jonatan – – 2 4 9 3 6 12 5 – – 29 pts

3rd NOR TOMASGAARD Hermann – – 17 1 3 6 3 2 18 – – 32 pts

4th CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – 2 3 7 10 1 22 11 – – 34 pts

5th GBR CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brand – – 5 6 6 1 2 24 16 – – 36 pts

6th NZL GAUTREY George – – 2 5 7 17 3 5 53 – – 39 pts

7th FRA BERNAZ Jean Baptiste – – 1 10 8 3 9 10 12 – – 41 pts

8th NED BROEKHUIZEN Niels – – 1 8 25 12 11 8 6 – – 46 pts

9th GBR HANSON Elliot – – 8 3 2 2 1 53 31 – – 47 pts

10th GBR WHALEY Sam – – 32 18 2 16 9 3 2 – – 50 pts

ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – Gold Fleet Leaders after 6 races (110 entries)

1st CAN DOUGLAS Sarah – – 14 2 1 3 5 3 – – 14.00 pts

2nd POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 4 1 2 4 BFD 12 – – 23.00 pts

3rd BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 5 8 6 2 2 17 – – 32.00 pts

4th SUI JAYET Maud – – 2 9 3 1 UFD 18 – – 33.00 pts

5th GBR NICHOLLS Matilda – – 28 6 10 5 3 9 – – 33.00 pts

6th NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 9 5 4 2 17 15 – – 35.00 pts

7th HUN ERDI Maria – – 11 13 7 8 4 5 – – 35.00 pts

8th AUS STRANSKY Mara – – 13 2 9 25 7 6 – – 37.00 pts

9th AUS IMENEO Casey – – 1 19 5 14 11 8 – – 39.00 pts

10th GBR COLLINGRIDGE Daisy – – 7 4 5 6 6 22 – – 43.00 pts

11th AUS THOMSON Zoe – – 12 3 4 7 9 23 – – 46.00 pts

12th GBR SNELLGROVE Hannah – – 21 1 2 6 1 38 – – 48.00 pts

Full results available here . . .