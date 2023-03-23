Flying 15 Worlds – Vials and Turner add two race wins

Graham Vials and Chris Turner (GBR) nailed down their overall lead with back-to-back wins on day 6 of the 2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship

With two more races held in light to moderate conditions and the second discard now taken, it is looking very much a ‘two-horse’ race for the 2023 World title

After the lay-day, and with three races still to go, Vials and Turner took two more race wins to maintain their six point lead over Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan (2, 2) of Australia, who have 18 pts and are ready to pounce on any error by the four-time champions.

In third place are Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader (GBR) who failed to make close the gap on the leaders, posting a 14 and a fourthand have 31 pts.

Moving up into fourth overall are Australia’s Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson with a fourth and fifth putting them just one point off the podium places.

Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (GBR) drop to fifth on 42 pts after a 19 and 9, with Grant Alderson and Luke Paterson (GBR) in sixth with a 10 and 14 on 57 pts.

The penultimate day of the championship has two races scheduled.

2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship – Day 6 after 9 races (76 entries)

Leaders after Race 9 – – Gross & Nett scores . . .

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials-Chris Turner – – 1( 1) 1( 1) – – 24 12 pts

2nd AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood-Brad Sheridan – – 2( 2) 2( 2) – – 39 18 pts

3rd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell-Ian Cadwallader – – [ 14]( 14) 4( 4) – – 65 31 pts

4th AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour-Ryan Donaldson – – 4( 4) 5( 5) – – 72 32 pts

5th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay-Andrew Lawson – – [ 19]( 19) 9( 9) – – 97 42 pts

6th AUS 3933 Grant Alderson-Luke Paterson – – 10( 10) [ 14]( 14) – – 86 57 pts

7th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer-Dean McAullay – – 6( 6) 7( 7) – – 177 66 pts

8th AUS 4072 Greg Tonnison-Nick Robinson – – 8( 8) 20( 20) – – 182 69 pts

9th AUS 3822 Andrew Knowles-Anne Knowles – – 3( 3) 10( 10) – – 118 71 pts

10th AUS 3986 Mike Dunbar-Paul Dunbar – – [ 77](UFD) 3( 3) – – 167 72 pts

11th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson-Peter Greenhalgh – – 23( 23) [ 25]( 25) – – 152 80 pts

12th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher-Chris Hewkin – – [ 27]( 27) [ 32]( 32) – – 148 89 pts

13th GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp-Charlie Apthorp – – 5( 5) 11( 11) – – 167 89 pts

14th AUS 3859 David Yu-Chris Nelson – – 13( 13) 12( 12) – – 143 90 pts

15th IRL 4083 John Lavery-Alan Green – – 30( 30) 8( 8) – – 206 91 pts

16th AUS 3662 Wayne Avery-Ross Bannan – – 15( 15) 17( 17) – – 177 103 pts

17th GBR 4061 Chris Waples-Simon Hunt – – 12( 12) 13( 13) – – 157 104 pts

18th GBR 3992 Greg Leaversuch-Peter Barblett – – 7( 7) 23( 23) – – 157 107 pts

19th GBR 4053 David Swan-Matt Elliot – – 16( 16) 21( 21) – – 212 117 pts

20th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander-Ralph Thomas – – 9( 9) 6( 6) – – 234 118 pts

