IOCA Spring Championships – 164 sailors for early season event at Rutland SC

The first event of the IOCA sailing programme for 2023, the Spring Championship, was held at Rutland Water SC on 18 and 19 March 2023.
There was a turnout of 164 sailors for the early season event, including a deputation of visitors from the Irish Optimist fleet.
Winner of the Main Fleet was Dylan Creighton of Cardiff Bay YC, second Lila Edwards of Parkstone YC and third Joe Wimpory from Bewl SC.
Alex Saunders of Warsash SC took the top Junior award.
In the Regatta Fleet first was Sean di Salle of Gurnard SC, second Finn Byrne of Royal Southern YC and third Charlie Holland of Hayling Island SC.
Also awarded at the Spring Championships were the hard fought Gill Ambassador scholarships, awarded by class sponsor Gill, which saw four lucky sailors awarded a set of Gill kit for the season.
The lucky winners: Seb Bailey, Olivia Coady, Eleanor Ayton and Charlie Holland.
IOCA Spring Championships 2023 – Main Fleet – (125 Entries)
1st 6541 Dylan CREIGHTON M -16 1 4 1 1 1 – – 8 pts
2nd 6620 Lila EDWARDS F 3 2 1 3 -4 4 – – 13 pts
3rd 6608 Joe WIMPORY M -10 2 1 2 3 7 – – 15 pts
4th 6292 Hugo FLETCHER M 4 3 3 1 -6 5 – – 16 pts
5th 6618 William MOSS M 1 5 2 4 7 -22 – – 19 pts
6th 6583 Eliana EDWARDS F 1 3 4 7 -17 6 – – 21 pts
7th 6609 Will WEBSTER M 7 10 -17 6 5 3 – – 31 pts
8th 6628 Harry DRAPER M 5 6 8 -21 4 8 – – 31 pts
9th 6619 Zac SHEPHERD M 7 -11 9 5 8 4 – – 33 pts
10th 6467 Alex SAUNDERS M 5 7 7 -19 10 9 – – 38 pts
11th 6593 Will HAKES M -16 13 6 13 2 7 – – 41 pts
12th 6611 Jonny ROGERS M 8 4 2 26 -28 10 – – 50 pts
13th 6516 Callum Marshall M -21 9 5 7 20 12 – – 53 pts
14th 6578 Joe ARMSTRONG ROWLAND M -33 11 12 21 8 2 – – 54 pts
15th 6572 Toby WAGGETT M 6 10 -25 5 25 9 – – 55 pts
16th 1646 Caoilinn Geraghty-McDonnell F 15 12 14 9 5 -29 – – 55 pts
17th 6612 Dirk ROGERS M 3 -31 6 28 19 1 – – 57 pts
18th 6600 Laragh EPSTEIN F 12 27 7 -28 6 5 – – 57 pts
19th 6615 Hennie BURLTON F 4 14 22 -29 18 3 – – 61 pts
20th 6416 Harry FRANKLIN M 10 9 -51 11 23 10 – – 63 pts
IOCA Spring Championships 2023 – Regatta Fleet – (38 Entries)
1st 6508 Sean Di Salle M -5 2 1 1 3 1 2 -5 3 – – 13 pts
2nd 6594 Finn Byrne M -11 -6 2 3 1 2 4 2 1 – – 15 pts
3rd 6451 Charlie Holland M 3 -11 -10 4 2 3 1 1 2 – – 16 pts
4th 6352 Chloe Davis F 4 1 6 -7 -20 4 5 3 6 – – 29 pts
5th 6277 Roisin Epstein F 9 7 4 2 8 6 -20 4 -14 – – 40 pts
6th 6439 Jack Ward M 6 4 11 6 6 15 15 -18 -17 – – 63 pts
7th 6394 Josie Clark F 10 5 -13 10 9 11 11 7 -13 – – 63 pts
8th 6596 Lucy Whorton F -13 8 12 12 10 -18 3 11 8 – – 64 pts
9th 6382 Jack Harding M 12 -26 18 14 5 -24 6 8 5 – – 68 pts
10th 6282 Finlay Ritchie M 2 15 -19 13 -18 16 8 6 11 – – 71 pts