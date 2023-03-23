IOCA Spring Championships – 164 sailors for early season event at Rutland SC

The first event of the IOCA sailing programme for 2023, the Spring Championship, was held at Rutland Water SC on 18 and 19 March 2023.



There was a turnout of 164 sailors for the early season event, including a deputation of visitors from the Irish Optimist fleet.

Winner of the Main Fleet was Dylan Creighton of Cardiff Bay YC, second Lila Edwards of Parkstone YC and third Joe Wimpory from Bewl SC.

Alex Saunders of Warsash SC took the top Junior award.

In the Regatta Fleet first was Sean di Salle of Gurnard SC, second Finn Byrne of Royal Southern YC and third Charlie Holland of Hayling Island SC.

Also awarded at the Spring Championships were the hard fought Gill Ambassador scholarships, awarded by class sponsor Gill, which saw four lucky sailors awarded a set of Gill kit for the season.

The lucky winners: Seb Bailey, Olivia Coady, Eleanor Ayton and Charlie Holland.

IOCA Spring Championships 2023 – Main Fleet – (125 Entries)

1st 6541 Dylan CREIGHTON M -16 1 4 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd 6620 Lila EDWARDS F 3 2 1 3 -4 4 – – 13 pts

3rd 6608 Joe WIMPORY M -10 2 1 2 3 7 – – 15 pts

4th 6292 Hugo FLETCHER M 4 3 3 1 -6 5 – – 16 pts

5th 6618 William MOSS M 1 5 2 4 7 -22 – – 19 pts

6th 6583 Eliana EDWARDS F 1 3 4 7 -17 6 – – 21 pts

7th 6609 Will WEBSTER M 7 10 -17 6 5 3 – – 31 pts

8th 6628 Harry DRAPER M 5 6 8 -21 4 8 – – 31 pts

9th 6619 Zac SHEPHERD M 7 -11 9 5 8 4 – – 33 pts

10th 6467 Alex SAUNDERS M 5 7 7 -19 10 9 – – 38 pts

11th 6593 Will HAKES M -16 13 6 13 2 7 – – 41 pts

12th 6611 Jonny ROGERS M 8 4 2 26 -28 10 – – 50 pts

13th 6516 Callum Marshall M -21 9 5 7 20 12 – – 53 pts

14th 6578 Joe ARMSTRONG ROWLAND M -33 11 12 21 8 2 – – 54 pts

15th 6572 Toby WAGGETT M 6 10 -25 5 25 9 – – 55 pts

16th 1646 Caoilinn Geraghty-McDonnell F 15 12 14 9 5 -29 – – 55 pts

17th 6612 Dirk ROGERS M 3 -31 6 28 19 1 – – 57 pts

18th 6600 Laragh EPSTEIN F 12 27 7 -28 6 5 – – 57 pts

19th 6615 Hennie BURLTON F 4 14 22 -29 18 3 – – 61 pts

20th 6416 Harry FRANKLIN M 10 9 -51 11 23 10 – – 63 pts

Full results here . . .

IOCA Spring Championships 2023 – Regatta Fleet – (38 Entries)

1st 6508 Sean Di Salle M -5 2 1 1 3 1 2 -5 3 – – 13 pts

2nd 6594 Finn Byrne M -11 -6 2 3 1 2 4 2 1 – – 15 pts

3rd 6451 Charlie Holland M 3 -11 -10 4 2 3 1 1 2 – – 16 pts

4th 6352 Chloe Davis F 4 1 6 -7 -20 4 5 3 6 – – 29 pts

5th 6277 Roisin Epstein F 9 7 4 2 8 6 -20 4 -14 – – 40 pts

6th 6439 Jack Ward M 6 4 11 6 6 15 15 -18 -17 – – 63 pts

7th 6394 Josie Clark F 10 5 -13 10 9 11 11 7 -13 – – 63 pts

8th 6596 Lucy Whorton F -13 8 12 12 10 -18 3 11 8 – – 64 pts

9th 6382 Jack Harding M 12 -26 18 14 5 -24 6 8 5 – – 68 pts

10th 6282 Finlay Ritchie M 2 15 -19 13 -18 16 8 6 11 – – 71 pts

Full results here . . .