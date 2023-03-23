Alex Thomson buys Team Banque Populaire IMOCA 60

5 West Ltd, represented by Alex Thomson, has reached an agreement to purchase the IMOCA 60 owned by Team Banque Populaire.

Earlier in the week Team Banque Populaire announced that their sailing team would not start in the next Vendee Globe as a result of the Clarisse Cremer affair.

This refers to Cremer having fallen behind in the race for qualifying miles due to her maternity in 2022. Banque Populaire said that they had been “forced to change skipper” for the next Vendée Globe.

On hearing the news Clarisse Cremer said “Banque Populaire have decided to leave me on the dock.”

Crémer did the last Vendée Globe, finishing as first woman, 12th overall and broke Ellen MacArthur’s record.

Now comes news that 5 West Ltd are purchasing the ex-Banque Populaire.

It is to be seen if this is the return of Alex Thomson as skipper with Crémer.

5 West Ltd has been using its model and experience to actively expand its portfolio of managing high performance yachts and racing campaigns. But this could see Thomson back in a more hands-on roll.

At the end of January 5 West Ltd announced that Richard Mason had joined the yacht and campaign management company as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Related Post:

Vendee Globe – Cremer breaks Ellen MacArthur’s solo non-stop record

Alex Thomson steps down from 2024 Vendée Globe