Flying 15 Worlds – Title on hold for one more day

Not enough breeze Friday to get on the race course for the penultimate day of the Endeavour Homes 2023 Flying 15 Worlds.

This leaves everything to be decided Saturday 25 March.

Britain’s Graham Vials and Chris Turner with 12 pts have a six point lead over Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan of Australia, who have 18 pts.

In third place are Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader (GBR) on 31 pts.



With just one race scheduled to complete the event, defending champions Vials and Turner are in the driving seat.

With a best discard of 4th they can afford to just cover Jerwood and Sheridan, who have a best discard of 6th. Either to take them down the fleet and out of contention or just to remain in close contact and finish ahead of them.

No one else can catch the two leaders, but apart from the title battle there will be a battle for the third podium place between Britain’s Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader on 31 pts and Australia’s Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson with 32 pts.

Drone video courtesy Jim Henry.

2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship – Day 7 after 9 races (76 entries)

– – Nett scores . . .

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials-Chris Turner – – 1 1 3 1 1 [ 8] [ 4] 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood-Brad Sheridan – – 2 2 [ 15] 3 6 [ 6] 1 2 2 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell-Ian Cadwallader – – 3 5 8 2 1 [ 20] 8 [ 14] 4 – – 31 pts

4th AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour-Ryan Donaldson – – [ 12] 7 1 5 7 [ 28] 3 4 5 – – 32 pts

5th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay-Andrew Lawson – – 4 6 2 6 5 [ 36] 10 [ 19] 9 – – 42 pts

6th AUS 3933 Grant Alderson-Luke Paterson – – [ 15] 3 9 13 9 7 5 10 [ 14] – – 57 pts

Full results available here . . .