Semaine Olympique Française Day 5 – Medal Race places decided

Final day of gold fleet series racing decided the Top 10 who will sail Saturday in the Medal Races.

British competitors made it into five of the ten event medal races, with John Gimson and Anna Burnet already claiming the NACRA 17 Gold with a 32 point advantage, barring any incidents before they start Saturday.

Likewise for the Dutch pair Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz in the women’s 49erFX, who go into their medal race with a 40+ advantage.

In the ILCA 7 Elliot Hanson and Micky Beckett hold the top two places with Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus challenging in third.

In the men’s 49er Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain look good for gold with a 16 point advantage. James Peters and Fynn Sterritt managed to come from 14th to make the medal race in 7th with 92 pts.

In the men’s Formula Kite Connor Bainbridge is fourth, while in the women Britain has Ellie Aldridge 2nd, Katie Dabson 6th, Lily Young 7th and Maddy Anderson 8th.

Note that in the Kite and Board events they sail a mini final knock-out series, rather than an additional points race.

No British competitors made it into the mixed 470, women’s ICLA 6 or women’s 49erFX medal racing. No Brits entered in the men or women’s iQFoil events.

Leading results after Final Series, top 10 go to Medal Racing:

NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 12 races (46 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 28 pts

2nd ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 60 pts

3rd ITA 98 Gianlugi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 65 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 10 races (155 entries)

1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 29 pts

2nd GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 39 pts

3rd CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES – – 44 pts

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 16 races (92 entries)

1st FRA 64 Axel MAZELLA – – 34 pts

nd FRA 67 Maxime NOCHER – – 38 pts

3rd SGP 28 Maximilian MAEDER – – – – 41 pts

4th GBR 27 Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 44 pts

Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 15 races (50 entries)

1st FRA 211 Jessie KAMPMAN – – 29 pts

2nd GBR 229 Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 32 pts

3rd FRA 248 Lauriane NOLOT – – 33 pts

6th GBR 214 Katie DABSON – – 58 pts

7th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 87 pts

8th GBR Maddy ANDERSON – – 88 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 13 races (72 entries)

1st ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL – – 64 pts

2nd POL 64 Mikolaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 80 pts

3rd USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 81 pts

7th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 92 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races (50 entries)

1st NED 1 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 38 pts

2nd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 86 pts

3rd BEL 10 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 98 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 7 races (94 entries)

1st CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS– – 54 pts

2nd DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 57 pts

3rd AUS 210792 Casey IMENEO – – 73 pts

470 mixed – Leaders after 10 races (64 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 49 pts

2nd AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 49 pts

3rd POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 61 pts

iQFoil Men – Leaders after 14 races (21 entries)

1st BRA 7 Mateus ISAAC – – 20 pts

2nd THA 111 Will MCMILLAN – – 30 pts

3rd TUR 399 Onur Cavit BIRIZ – – 33.7 pts

iQFoil Women – Leaders after 14 races (22 entries)

1st DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 12 pts

2nd CZE 98 Barbora SVIKOVA – – 33 pts

3rd CZE 289 Kristyna PINOSOVA – – 36 pts

The detailed results available here . . .

