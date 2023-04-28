America’s Cup – Preliminary series regatta set for Saudi Arabia

The second America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta will be held on the waters of the Red Sea.

The event will take place off Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 30 November – 3 December 2023 – the only venue outside of Spain to host an America’s Cup regatta during the 37th America’s Cup cycle.

The announcement comes just prior to the AC37 Protocol deadline – 30 April 2023 – for the preliminary regatta venues to be confirmed.

Racing in the one design AC40’s will happen just off the race village and the Jeddah Yacht Club adjacent to the F1 street track on Jeddah’s corniche, which opened in 2021.



Previously the Catalonian port of Vilanova i la Geltrú, in Spain, was announced as the host the first AC40 Preliminary Regatta which will take place over four days between 14 and 17 September 2023 in the new one-design AC40 foiling class.

