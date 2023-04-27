Semaine Olympique Française Day 4 – Medal race scramble

The scramble is on to make the Top Ten for the Semaine Olympique Française Medal races on Saturday.

For the British Sailing Team, already looking firm to make the cut are John Gimson and Anna Burnet who won their three races in the NACRA 17 to take the overall lead.

While in the ILCA7 Pavlos Kontides (top image) of Cyprus won both final series race to take a one point lead ahead of Britain’s Micky Beckett and Elliot Hanson. Dan Whitely had a tough day but hangs on in 9th place.

In the Formula Kite Maximilian Maeder SGP keeps his lead, but Britain’s Connor Bainbridge moves into third place.

While in the women’s Kite there is a new leader . . . Lauriane Nolot of France with Britain’s Ellie Aldridge 4th, Katie Dabson 5th, Maddy Anderson 8th and Lily Young 9th.

In the 49er best Brits are James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 14th and Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 17th in the FX, they could still make the cut but look well out of any medals.

Leader in the 49er are Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain and in the FX, Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz of Holland.

Matilda Niholls is best placed in the ILCA6 but will struggle to make the medal races.

In the 470 Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr sit in 23 and Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris 24th.

Leading results after Day 1 Final Series:

NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 8 races (46 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 1 1 1 – – 15 pts

2nd ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 3 4 -12 – – 37 pts

3rd ITA 98 Gianlugi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 15 5 4 – – 39 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 8 races (155 entries)

1st CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES – – 1 1 – – 21 pts

2nd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – -11 3 – – 22 pts

3rd GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 6 4 – – 23 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 7 races (94 entries)

1st CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS – – 8 – – 25 pts

2nd AUS 210792 Casey IMENEO – – 6 – – 29 pts

3rd SUI 221910 Maud JAYET – – -32 – – 32 pts

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 11 races (92 entries)

1st SGP 28 Maximilian MAEDER – – 3 5 1 DNC -13 2 – – 15 pts

2nd FRA 67 Maxime Nocher NOCHER – – -5 4 -7 2 1 5 – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 27 Connor BAINBRIDGE 1 2 3 1 -6 – – 17 pts

Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 10 races (50 entries)

1st FRA 248 Lauriane NOLOT – – 1 1 1 2 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd FRA 211 Jessie KAMPMAN – – -9 2 2 1 2 -4 – – 13 pts

3rd USA 238 Daniela MOROZ – – DNC 4 3 -11 9 1 – – 22 pts

4th GBR 229 Ellie ALDRIDGE – – -5 3 -5 3 5 5 – – 26 pts

5th GBR 214 Katie DABSON – – 4 -9 -8 6 4 6 – – 41 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 9 races (72 entries)

1st ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL – – 2 -12 1 1 – – 26 pts

2nd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris VAN DE WERKEN – – 8 5 2 5 – – 33 pts

3rd USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 9 3 -13 8 – – 41 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races (50 entries)

1st NED 1 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 7 3 3 4 – – 25 pts

2nd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 1 2 -17 16 – – 41 pts

3rd DEN 370 Johanne SCHMIDT and Andrea SCHMIDT – – 5 -16 4 3 – – 53 pts

470 mixed – Leaders after 8 races (64 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 4 2 6 – – 19 pts

2nd AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 9 -10 2 – – 36 pts

3rd POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 3 -29 10 – – 36 pts

iQFoil Men – Leaders after 14 races (21 entries)

1st BRA 7 Mateus ISAAC – – 1 -5 -3 2 3 – – 20 pts

2nd THA 111 Will MCMILLAN – – DNC 2 -17 1 2 – – 30 pts

3rd TUR 399 Onur Cavit BIRIZ – – 2 1 1 BFD 4 – – 33.7 pts

iQFoil Women – Leaders after 14 races (22 entries)

1st DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – -7 1 1 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd CZE 289 Kristyna PINOSOVA – – 2 -10 -9 2 2 – – 29 pts

3rd CZE 98 Barbora SVIKOVA – – 1 2 2 -12 5 – – 34 pts

