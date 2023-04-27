The Ocean Race – Team Holcim-PRB working to get boat and crew to safety

Team Holcim-PRB, is working on recovery plan after dismasting during the night, approximately 20 miles off the coast of Brazil.

Near 05:00 UTC, while the boat was racing east in moderate northerly winds and sea state, the mast on Team Holcim-PRB came crashing down.

Skipper Kevin Escoffier had a message sent to Race Control that the crew was safe and again shortly afterwards that the boat was secure and no assistance was required.



Skipper Kevin Escoffier . . . “We are working now on a jury rig to go back to the harbour to be able to be back in the race as soon as possible. The team is working hard to find a solution.”

“If we are going to get to Newport, the start is on the 21 May, and if we can get there we will still be leading The Ocean Race, so we’re working hard to make that happen,” he said.

“The Holcim-PRB team is looking at all options, including whether it would be possible to get a spare mast to Brazil in time for the team to resume racing in Leg 4, thereby securing at least one point and rejoining the fleet in Newport in time for the transatlantic Leg.”

“If that proves logistically impossible with timing, other options could include shipping the boat and spare mast separately to Newport in time for Leg 5 (also very tight on time), or Aarhus for Leg 6.”

Elsewhere on the water, 11th Hour Racing Team has moved up one place to take the lead.

Team Malizia is just 10 miles behind and Biotherm close as well. GUYOT envrionnement – Team Europe is 30 miles in arrears, but holding pace over the past 24 hours.

