Team Holcim-PRB has dismasted approximately 20 miles off the coast of Brazil in moderate winds and sea state.

The dismasting occurred just after 05:00 UTC (02:00 local time) on 27 April, on the fourth day of leg 4 of The Ocean Race.

Skipper Kevin Escoffier has reported his team are all safe after the dismasting.

Team Holcim-PRB, the overall race leader, was in the lead at the time, 9 miles ahead of 11th Hour Racing Team.