Semaine Olympique Française Day 3 – Fleets complete qualification races

Leaderboards beginning to shape-up after three days of racing at Semaine Olympique Française – Hyeres.

From Thursday the fleets will race in gold and silver fleets for the finals series racing before the Medal races on Saturday.

Classes faced a drop from 25 down to 5 knots of wind and a long and light third day of racing to reach their minimum number of races to make the first qualification cut.

The stand-out event for the British Sailing Team is the men’s ILCA7 where they hold three of the top four places, with Elliot Hanson the leader after discarding todays 18th.

The NACRA 17 were back in action and after five races there is a three-way tie with Australia’s Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin , Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu of France and Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet all on 12 pts.

Formula Kite were in action with Maximilian Maeder SGP leader in the Men with Britain’s Connor Bainbridge fifth, and in the women Daniela Moroz USA leads, with Britain’s Maddy Anderson 3rd and Ellie Aldridge 5th.

Outside of those results things are not looking so good the Brits with Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris 16th in the 470.

Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes 15th in the 49er, Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 14th in the FX, and Hannah Snellgrove 14th in the women’s ILCA 6.

SOF ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 5 races (155 entries)

1st GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 2 1 1 1 -18 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 221578 Daniel WHITELEY – – 1 -7 2 2 2 – – 7 pts

3rd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 1 2 3 4 -7 – – 10 pts

4th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 3 3 -5 3 1 – – 10 pts

SOF NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 5 races (46 entries)

1st AUS 5 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN – – 1 1 4 -12 6 – – 12 pts

2nd FRA 51 Mourniac TIM and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – 3 3 1 -21 5 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 3 3 1 5 -7 – – 12 pts

SOF Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 5 races (92 entries)

1st SGP 28 Maximilian MAEDER – – 1 1 1 1 DNC – – 4 pts

2nd FRA 67 Maxime Nocher NOCHER – – 1 -2 1 1 2 – – 5 pts

3rd FRA 84 Théo DE RAMECOURT – – -4 1 2 1 4 – – 8 pts

4th FRA 64 Axel MAZELLA – – 1 2 4 2 -15 – – 9 pts

5th GBR 27 Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 2 -4 2 3 3 – – 10 pts

SOF Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 4 races (50 entries)

1st USA 238 Daniela MOROZ – – 1 -2 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA 211 Jessie KAMPMAN – – 1 1 -2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd GBR 228 Maddy ANDERSON – – 2 3 -7 1 – – 6 pts

4th FRA 248 Lauriane NOLOT – – 3 1 -4 2 – – 6 pts

5th GBR 229 Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 3 2 1 -4 – – 6 pts

SOF 470 mixed – Leaders after 4 races (64 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 1 1 -12 3 – – 5 pts

2nd AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 5 3 2 -9 – – 10 pts

3rd POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOÃO – – 6 -14 4 1 – – 11 pts

GBR:

16th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 3 6 UFD 16 – – 25 pts

SOF 49er Men – Leaders after 4 races (72 entries)

1st NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris VAN DE WERKEN – – 1 2 1 -9 – – 4 pts

2nd NZL 7 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar Llewellyn GUNN – – 2 1 1 -11 – – 4 pts

3rd USA 84 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN – – 1 3 3 -4 – – 7 pts

GBR

15th GBR 12 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES – – 7 2 8 -24 – – 17 pts

SOF 49erFX Women – Leaders after 5 races (50 entries)

1st ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 1 1 -14 3 3 – – 8 pts

2nd NED 1 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 2 2 -9 2 2 – – 8 pts

3rd AUS 44 Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE 3 4 1 5 -9 – – 13 pts

GBR:

14th GBR 9 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 7 DNC 6 9 7 – – 29 pts

SOF ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 6 races (94 entries)

1st CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS – – 1 2 -9 2 8 4 – – 17 pts

2nd SUI 221910 Maud JAYET – – 8 1 3 3 7 -11 – – 22 pts

3rd POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA – – 3 -7 1 7 5 6 – – 22 pts

GBR:

14th GBR 219908 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 13 4 8 -28 12 5 – – 42 pts

The detailed results available here . . .