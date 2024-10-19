37th America’s Cup Day 6 – Four results possible Saturday if wind is sufficient for racing

Two races are scheduled for Saturday, race day 6 of the 37th America’s Cup, where defender Emirates Team New Zealand leads by 6 – 2 from INEOS Britannia in the first to win seven series.

Four race result scenarios are possible:

Emirates Team NZ win race 9 and the 37th America’s Cup Ineos Britannia win race 9 and the score is 6 – 3 – Racing continues Emirates Team NZ win race 10 and the 37th America’s Cup Ineos Britannia win race 10 and the score is 6 – 4 and Racing continues

All possible result scenarios could be put on hold if the wind fails to appear. The forecast is not looking good with the light wind likely to be insufficient for racing.

This would postpone races 9 and 10 to Sunday, when the forecast is also looking very light.

Day 6 Racing is scheduled from 13:00 hrs BST (14:0 CST) Saturday 19 October.



Barcelona weather synopsis

By mid-day the offshore wind will die out and it will leave light and variable conditions for the early afternoon. There is a possibility of a light Southerly building mid afternoon around 7 to 9 knots.

Sea state will be calm.

AC Weather Forecast 19 Oct for 12:00 BST:

Wind – 3 to 8 knots.

Note: Wind at 10:15 BST was 2.7 knots

Sea State – Calm

Temp – 18 deg