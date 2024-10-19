Wingfoil Racing World Cup Italy – Race on to qualify for the medal series

There was no racing on day three of the Wingfoil Racing World Cup Italy in Cagliari.

The race committee waited as long as they could before they blew the horn in the light drizzle and abandoned racing for the day.

Now the heat is on to complete the opening series for both women’s and men’s fleets so Sunday’s final medal series group can be determined.

As it stands, the three groups in the men’s fleet have three races planed before the final series where they are split into gold, silver and bronze fleets and sail five more races on Saturday.

But before then, riders will be razor focused on getting into the top 20 gold fleet where they will have a shot at qualifying for the medal series.

Three races are also planned for the women Saturday morning, but they will continue as one fleet in the afternoon to finish out their opening series.

By the end of Saturday, riders in positions one through nine in the women’s fleet and men’s gold fleet will have a ticket to the medal rounds.

The remaining competitors will race off first thing on Sunday, for the Golden Ticket. One race, one last chance for one woman and one man to get into the medals series.

With strong winds forecasted for Saturday, riders will have plenty of opportunities to make their way into Sunday’s medal series.

World Cup Italy – Men Leaders

1. Julien Rattotti FRA

2. Mathis Ghio FRA

3. Kamil Manowiecki POL

4. Francesco Cappuzzo ITA

5. Bastien Escofet FRA

6. Alessandro Jose Tomasi ITA

7. Nicolo Spanu ITA

8. Luca Franchi ITA

9. Mateo Dussarps FRA

10. Jeremiah Mcdonald NZL

World Cup Italy – Women Leaders

1. Manon Pianazza FRA

2. Karolina Kluszcynska POL

3. Nia Suardiaz ESP

4. Emilia Kosti GRE

5. Charlotte Baruzzi ITA

6. Maddalena Maria Spanu ITA

7. Marta Monge ITA

8. Orane Ceris FRA

9. Kristyna Chalupnikova CZE

10. Monika Mikkola FIN