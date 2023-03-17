America’s Cup AC40 host venue announced for September 2023

The historic Catalonian port of Vilanova i la Geltrú, is to Host the first AC40 Preliminary Regatta of the 37th America’s Cup.

Racing will take place over four days between 14 and 17 September 2023 in the new one-design AC40 foiling class.

In contrast to the America’s Cup itself, raced in purpose-built AC75’s and a design race of innovation and technology, the Vilanova i la Geltrú preliminary regatta will be sailed in the fleet of AC40’s in strict One Design class measurement as will be used for the Youth and Women’s America’s Cups.

Located just 45 kilometres southwest along the coast from America’s Cup Host Venue Barcelona, racing will see a mix of both fleet and match-racing with the six confirmed entries for the America’s Cup all represented.



Racing will be conducted in the area outside the port entrance affording both a perfect viewing gallery and wide fan engagement opportunities.

All racing will be broadcast free-to-air through a dedicated America’s Cup television production.

The regatta will offer the world a first glimpse of what can be expected when the Youth & Women’s America’s Cup races begin in earnest in September and October 2024 in Barcelona and will be the first time the AC40 fleet will race each other over both fleet and match-racing courses.



INEOS Britannia launched their AC40 Athena, the yacht they will use to race in the initial Preliminary Regattas for the 37th America’s Cup, in February at their Palma, Mallorca base.

The Club Nàutic Vilanova is lending its support to the regatta with its world-class facilities and infrastructure.

In addition, the La Daurada restaurant and event venue, La Daurada, will become a focal point with its space of more than 10,000 square metres overlooking the regatta course for the press centre and hospitality facilities.

