New Moon leads Warnemunde 5.5 Metre German Open

New Moon III (BAH 25) of Christoph Burger, Kim Chabani and Peter Vlasov is the early leader after two races in great conditions at the 2025 5.5 Metre German Open in Warnemunde.

Beta Crucis (AUS 63) of Martin Cross, Bob Stoddard and Simon Reffold is second with Otto (NOR 68) Lasse Berthelsen, Sam Haines and Kyle Gundersen in third.

The race wins went to Beta Crucis and New Moon III. The first German boat is Ali Baba in blue (GER 125) of Andreas Haubold, Martina Klemmt and Daniel Brambeer in fourth.



Racing continues Friday with four races provisionally scheduled, though the forecast is for much stronger winds.

5.5 Metre German Open – Results after two races (18 entries)

1st BAH 25 New Moon III – Christoph Burger – – 3 pts

2nd AUS 63 Beta Crucis – Martin Cross – – 5 pts

3rd NOR 68 Otto – Lasse Berthelsen – – 5 pts

4th GER 125 Ali Baba in blue – Andreas Haubold – – 7 pts

5th GER 37 Singora – Hans Köster – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .