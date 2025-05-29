America’s Cup Row – Final word, for now, by Emirates Team New Zealand

To round off a busy day at the office . . . Emirates Team New Zealand issued the following clarification of their earlier rebuttal of the challenger statements:

Further clarification on today’s earlier statement from Emirates Team New Zealand regarding the agreed responsibility of the Defender on selecting the Host Venue of the 38th America’s Cup across all events including the Challenger Selection Series.

The MOU with the Challenger of Record also says:

“The Venue for the Match and for the preceding CSS will be determined and announced by the AC38 Defender within eight months of the AC37 Final Race. The final dates for the Match and the preceding CSS will be announced within a further two months of the Venue announcement.”

The Earlier statement from Emirates Team New Zealand

The Defender, as per the Deed of Gift has the right and responsibility to choose the venue and the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Challenger of Record at the conclusion of the 37th America’s Cup also gives that full right and obligation to the Defender.

The Defender remains committed to work with the teams to create a partnership for the future America’s Cups.

End of Statements.

The Emirates Team New Zealand statements were in reply to the statements issued Thursday by Alinghi, Athena and American Magic. See the links below . . .

Round 2 of the Grant Dalton 38th America’s Cup negotiation row

New Alinghi America’s Cup Statement hits out at Kiwi unacceptable actions