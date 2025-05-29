Round 2 of the Grant Dalton 38th America’s Cup negotiation row

It seems that there are two versions of the 38th America’s Cup on offer.

One is the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, Grant Dalton version, being rolled out at high speed in an apparent ‘take it or leave it’ attitude.

And the other is the Challenger of Record – Athena Race Team – version, which claims that it is being ignored.

After the challenger/potential challenger statements issued today 29 May (see below) the defender replied with their own statement.

Emirates Team New Zealand Team Statement – Thursday 29 May 2025

‘The Defender, as per the Deed of Gift has the right and responsibility to choose the venue and the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Challenger of Record at the conclusion of the 37th America’s Cup also gives that full right and obligation to the Defender.

The Defender remains committed to work with the teams to create a partnership for the future America’s Cups.’

ETNZ Statement Ends

Earlier potential challenger NYYC American Magic issued a statement today, 29 May, supporting the latest statement issued by former America’s Cup winner Alinghi, regarding their concerns over the governance and administration of Team New Zealand for the 38th edition of the America’s Cup and the Challenger Selection Series.

Stating that Team New Zealand effectively sold the Challenger Selection Series without the consent of the Challenger of Record, Athena Racing.

Confirmed in a statement also issued today by Athena Racing . . . ‘the Defender, Team New Zealand, who without consultation with Athena Racing, the Challenger of Record, yesterday announced in Naples: “In two years from now the Louis Vuitton Cup will have been sailed in the Gulf of Naples.’.

Both are now scheduled to be held in Gulf of Naples in 2027 and were formally announced in Naples Wednesday without any involvement of the Challenger of Record or potential challengers.

American Magic went on to claim that Team New Zealand is not faithfully fulfilling its fiduciary duties as Trustee of the Cup.

In Ben Ainslie’s Athena Racing latest statement, also issued Thursday, it adds that . . . ‘We will respond imminently with a protocol and partnership framework to the Defender which we hope will allow for a successful event for all stakeholders in 2027 and beyond.’

As the statements fly, it is striking how the Defender and Challenger factions seem to be singing from different song sheets.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Athena Racing Team Statement – Thursday 29 May 2025

The ongoing lack of transparency surrounding the recent announcement of the Host City for the America’s Cup in 2027 and the impact this is having on negotiating a fair sporting protocol are yet to be addressed by the Defender, Team New Zealand, who without consultation with Athena Racing, the Challenger of Record, yesterday announced in Naples: “In two years from now the Louis Vuitton Cup will have been sailed in the Gulf of Naples.”.

Athena Racing has been negotiating in good faith for the past seven months and still has serious concerns regarding several key clauses proposed within the protocol, which is far from being ‘final’ as the Defender suggests.

Furthermore, we acknowledge the concerns raised by Alinghi, a former trustee of the America’s Cup, regarding the administration and governance of the event by the Defender, Team New Zealand. We hope the Defender will respond to these concerns and provide supporting information in a clear and transparent manner.

Athena Racing is committed to finding a resolution and mutual consent on behalf of all Challengers for the 38th America’s Cup. We will respond imminently with a protocol and partnership framework to the Defender which we hope will allow for a successful event for all stakeholders in 2027 and beyond.

Statement End.

NYYC American Magic Statement – Thursday 29 May 2025

American Magic would like to put on record its support for the issues raised today by former America’s Cup winner Alinghi regarding the governance and administration of Team New Zealand for the 38th edition of the America’s Cup and the Challenger Selection Series, both scheduled to be held in the spectacular Gulf of Naples in 2027 and formally announced in Naples yesterday.

Ever since the completion of the 37th America’s Cup last year, we have been concerned about the Defender’s unwillingness to commit to the transparency and cooperation necessary to secure a fair Protocol for the 38th running of our sport’s greatest event.

In particular, we are concerned that Team New Zealand is not faithfully fulfilling its fiduciary duties as Trustee of the Cup. Notably, its decision to unilaterally agree a host venue deal with the Italian government and city of Naples, effectively selling the Challenger Selection Series without the consent of the Challenger of Record, Athena Racing. Its consistent failure to provide information relating to its responsibilities and duties as Trustee raise serious doubts over Team New Zealand’s willingness to operate with the necessary openness and integrity.

We continue to support the Challenger of Record in their efforts to secure a fair and balanced Protocol, a transparent governance model, and an effective America’s Cup Partnership that benefits all stakeholders. Until such a framework is agreed, American Magic will not commit to participation in the 38th America’s Cup Challenger Selection Series.

Statement End.