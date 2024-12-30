2024 Gill Grafham Grand Prix – 130 dinghies took part despite the foggy conditions

A total of 130 dinghies took part in the 2024 Gill Grafham Grand Prix at Grafham Sailing Club over the weekend.

After the early morning fog cleared, three races were completed for each of the three handicap classes.

Handicap Winners were

Fast – Christian Mash, Spitfire, Grafham Water SC

Medium – Chris Gould / Sophie Mackley, Merlin Rocket, Shoreham SC

Slow – Dave Borrett, Streaker, Beaver SC

The Grafham event was the fifth of the 2024/25 Selden SailJuice Winter Series. Next-up is the Draycote Dash on the 4 and 5 Jan 2025.

Gill Grafham Grand Prix 42 – Fast leaders after 3 races (25 entries)

1st Fast Spitfire Christian MASH – – 2 pts

2nd Fast Formula 18 William SMITH / Megan SMITH – – 3 pts

3rd Fast VX One Andrew WILDE / Jon SWAIN – – 5 pts

4th Fast Musto Skiff Andrew PEAKE – – 6 pts

5th Fast A Class Julian BOSCH – – 8 pts

6th Fast 505 Michael SIMS / Carl GIBBON – – 9 pts

7th Fast Musto Skiff Andy RICE – – 12 pts

8th Fast Spitfire Tony STOKES – – 12 pts

9th Fast 505 Charlie CHANDLER / Owen MILLS – – 14 pts

10th Fast Spitfire Kevin CUMMERSON – – 15 pts

Full Fast results available here . . .

Gill Grafham Grand Prix 42 – Medium leaders after 3 races (46 entries)

1st Merlin Rocket Chris GOULD / Sophie MACKLEY – – 2 pts

2nd Scorpion Tom GILLARD / Rach GRAY – – 3 pts

3rd Osprey Roger BLAKE / Iain BLAKE – – 8 pts

4th Flying Fifteen Ben MCGRANE / Scott DAWSON – – 9 pts

5th Merlin Rocket William WARREN / Andy PRINCE – – 9 pts

6th Fireball Peter GRAY / Richard PEPPERDINE – – 10 pts

7th Merlin Rocket Caroline GOULD / Livvy BELL – – 14 pts

8th RS600 Jamie MAWSON / – – 15 pts

9th Merlin Rocket Alan KRAYLING / Pete NICHOLSON – – 15 pts

10th Flying Fifteen Simon KNELLER / Ashley PAINTER – – 15 pts

Full Medium results available here . . .

Gill Grafham Grand Prix 42 – Slow leaders after 3 races (59 entries)

1st Streaker Dave BORRETT / – – 4 pts

2nd GP14 Sam WATSON / Charlie COTTER – – 5 pts

3rd OK Oliver DAVENPORT – – 5.5 pts

4th Solo Ewan BIRKIN-WALLS – – 6 pts

5th GP14 Jasper BARNHAM / Fergus BARNHAM – – 6.5 pts

6th Snipe Matthew WOLSTENHOLME / Mike WARWICKER – – 11 pts

7th ILCA 7 Baabiiâ€™o FLOWER – – 12 pts

8th Supernova Tom WHITE – – 17 pts

9th ILCA 6 Tim EVANS – – 18 pts

10th ILCA 6 Freddie SUNDERLAND – – 18 pts

Full Slow results available here . . .