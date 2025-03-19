Spring Championship events for RS200, RS400, RS700 and RS800 classes

2025 Spring Championship events for the RS200, RS400, RS700 and RS800 classes at Queen Mary SC.

It might have better been described as the “Winter” championships with a brisk Nor Easter in evidence for the whole weekend, but it was no ‘Beast from the East’, letting the competitors off lightly.

Wnd conditions were gusty and shifty which was challenging for all.

James Morson and Fiona Harrington SYC were the RS200 winners, Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst of Beaver SC the RS400 winners, Rob Higgins of Chew Valley Lake SC RS700 winner, and Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore of Hayling Island SC the RS800 winners.

RS200

1st RS200 James Morson and Fiona Harrington 1 3 2 – – 6 pts

2nd RS200 Paul Smalley and Peter Smalley 2 4 1 – – 7 pts

3rd RS200 Mike Warwicker and Kate Fitzsimmons 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

4th RS200 Tim Palmer and Elizabeth Culwick 4 1 4 – – 9 pts

RS400

1st RS400 Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst – – -2 1 2 1 1 2 – – 7 pts

2nd RS400 Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar – – 1 2 1 2 2 -6 – – 8 pts

3rd RS400 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes – – -3 3 3 3 3 1 – – 13 pts

4th RS400 Stuart Halman and Alistair Rimmer – – 5 4 5 4 -7 3 – – 21 pts

5th RS400 Jonny Moss and Rich Sheridan – – 4 5 4 -6 4 4 – – 21 pts

6th RS400 Stevie Beckett and Rutter / Denny – – 9 -10 10 5 5 5 – – 34 pts

7th RS400 Hannah Golton and Ross Malloy – – 6 6 6 8 8 -10 – – 34 pts

8th RS400 James Alsop and Simon Edwards – – -7 7 7 7 6 7 – – 34 pts

RS700

1st RS700 1029 Rob Higgins – – -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd RS700 710 Nathan Steffenoni – – 2 -5 2 3 2 2 – – 11 pts

3rd RS700 1055 James Clark – – 3 3 3 2 3 -9 – – 14 pts

4th RS700 1060 Matt Conner – – -5 2 4 4 4 3 – – 17 pts

5th RS700 1063 Elliot Booley – – 4 -6 5 5 5 4 – – 23 pts

6th RS700 1020 Stephen Hermanson – – 6 4 6 -9 -9 -9 – – 34 pts

7th RS700 982 Paul Warren – – 7 7 -9 6 9 9 – – 38 pts

8th RS700 1061 Andy Wright – – -9 9 8 9 9 9 – – 44 pts

RS800

1st RS800 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – – -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd RS800 Ben Palmer and Dicken Maclean – – 2 3 -11 2 2 2 – – 11 pts

3rd RS800 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Hall – – 4 4 3 4 4 -11 – – 19 pts

4th RS800 Elizabeth Watton and Christopher Williams – – 6 11 4 5 5 4 – – 24 pts

5th RS800 Frederick Lord and Louise Gale – – 3 2 2 -11 11 11 – – 29 pts

6th RS800 Chris Haslam and Clifford Haslam – – 5 5 7 7 7 5 – – 29 pts

7th RS800 Bryan Ormond and Alejandra Gutierrez – – -7 6 5 6 6 6 – – 29 pts

8th RS800 Michael Dyer and Samuel Dyer – – 11 11 11 3 3 3 – – 31 pts

9th RS800 Griff Tanner and Simon Hawes – – 11 8 11 11 11 11 – – 52 pts

The next event on the Rooster RS800 national tour is Stokes Bay 5-6 Apri.