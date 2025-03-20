Wingfoil Racing World Cup – Day 1 long distance race

Wingfoil Racing continues to gather pace with Formula Wing European and World Championships scheduled and a World Cup series kicking-off.

43 athletes from 14 countries are competing in the Wingfoil Racing World Cup in Dakhla, Morocco – the first time Wingfoil Racing has taken place in Africa.

Ten women and 33 men are battling it out for world ranking points and a share of a €15,000 prize pot. Following the opening long distance race, Thursday sees eight short track races planned with a forecast for light breeze.



The Women’s long distance race was won by Italy’s Maddalena Maria Spanu.

Behind her, a dramatic fight was unfolding for second place. Greek youngster Emilia Kosti, sitting second collided with a mark and saw Spain’s Iset Segura Santaeularia speed past her to claim second place.

There was lots of drama before the Men’s race had even started. Romain Ghio fell during warm-up and was hit by Czech Stepan Benes. The Frenchman had to borrow another wing from a fellow competitor.

Men’s Winner was Kamil Manowiecki of Ploland ahead of Julien Rattotti of France. Best Brits were Freddie Strawson 12th and Rafferty Read 13th.

World Cup Series Men (29 entries)

1. Kamil Manowiecki POL

2. Julien Rattotti FRA

3. Mathis Ghio FRA

World Cup Series Women (10 entries)

1. Maddalena Maria Spanu ITA

2. Iset Segura Santaeularia ESP

3. Emilia Kosti GRE

Full results available here . . .