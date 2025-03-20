Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry is the new IOC President

Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe was elected as the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Kirsty Coventry is the first female President in IOC history, following 1 round of voting at the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece, she will succeed the ninth IOC President, Thomas Bach, whose 12-year tenure will officially end after Monday 23 June 2025.

The President is elected by the IOC Members by secret ballot for a term of eight years.

Following the announcement that Kirsty Coventry has been elected the new President of the International Olympic Committee, British Olympic Association CEO, Andy Anson, said;

“The British Olympic Association warmly congratulates Kirsty Coventry who has today become the first female and tenth President of the International Olympic Committee. We know her well and look forward to working together to grow the Olympic Movement’s global relevance and commercial success.”

Coventry was chosen over fellow presidential candidates HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein, David Lappartient, Johan Eliasch, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Lord Sebastian Coe and Morinari Watanabe.