Vendée Globe leaders are back together again . . . Goodchild gains with inside routing

Four hundred or so miles to the southeast of Rio de Janeiro the Vendée Globe leaders are back together again and working in a light northwesterly wind, making just five to seven knots.

Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) and Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) are just four miles apart (10:00 hrs Monday) as they climb slowly through the light winds zone caused by the semi stationery cold front, which should build and then transition southeasterly.

In third Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) has had the chance to close back some miles on the leader, perhaps starting to dream again as he is now just 283 miles behind Richomme when he was well over 700 miles behind at Cape Horn.

He is also now over 1100 miles ahead of fourth positioned Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) and so the sailor from Les Sables d’Olonne will be trying more than ever to keep a level head and focus on doing the basics well.

Also making some progress is Britain’s Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) who has clawed back a good few miles cutting the corner and being the only skipper to pass west of Staten island through the Le Maire Straits.

Goodchild has lost ground slightly on the leaders . . . he is 1,705 nm from the leading pair compared to 1,647 nm on Saturday.

But now only 20 miles separates ninth placed Goodchild from fifth placed Paul Meilhat (Biotherm), who leads the three strong group ahead of him.

The British skipper explained his corner-cutting strategy,

“I think it was easier for me with my timing to go this way. I was aware I wanted to go this way but I was not sure with the light winds forecast. I maybe had half an hour of light winds which was perfect to get the J Zero back up and furled and then the wind came in and I was able to go through on one tack and not do any manoeuvres. I had a bit of wind and have gained, if that is Boris I can see to windward or Paul, then I have gained some miles [locally].”

Yannick Bestaven (IMOCA Maître CoQ V) withdraws from the Vendee . . .

After announcing a major breakdown to the steering system of the IMOCA Maître CoQ V’s on Friday 27 December [when in 11th place], damage which us impossible to repair at sea, Yannick Bestaven, the 2020-21 Vendee Globe race winner, has taken the decision to retire and stopover in Ushuaïa for repairs.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Monday 30 December 2024

1st FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 4898 nm to Finish

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 4 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 283 nm to leader

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 1421 nm to leader

5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

8th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1705 nm to leader

10th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 3060 nm to leader

14th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

15th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

16th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

17th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

18th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

19th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

20th FRA Benjamin Ferre – Monnoyeur

See latest rankings here . . .