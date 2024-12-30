Ellie Aldridge made MBE in New Year’s Honours for services to sailing

Ellie Aldridge has been made an MBE in the King’s New Year’s Honours following her groundbreaking victory in the women’s kite competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Aldridge, 28, was made a Member of the British Empire** for services to sailing.

Team GBR’s Aldridge made history as the first ever Formula Kite gold medallist, defeating 19 of the world’s best to take the top spot in Marseille this summer.

The kite discipline, which involves competitors flying above the water on hydrofoils at up to 40 knots powered by huge kites, made its Games debut at Paris 2024.

“I feel very honoured to be on the New Year’s Honours list,” said Aldridge, from Poole, Dorset.

“It really has been an amazing year, and this feels like the cherry on the cake. I didn’t go to university and I never thought I’d ever have any letters after my name, let alone MBE!”

“To be recognised alongside extremely inspiring and extraordinary people is such a privilege and I do believe sport can change lives for the better.”

“I hope that I have and can continue to help inspire everyone who watched the Olympics and was intrigued to try kitesurfing or any watersports to give it a go.”



Her Olympic preparation enjoyed a boost when she was crowned the 2023 European champion, winning on home waters of Portsmouth, as well as taking silver at the Paris 2024 test event.

Light winds in Marseille hampered the kite racing, with only six races held in the run-up to the medal series.

Aldridge went into the finale in second, tied on points with France’s Lauriane Nolot, but powered her way to Team GB’s 13th gold with two convincing race wins.

Aldridge joins a host of Team GB stars picking up honours, including 800m gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson and individual trampoline Olympic champion Bryony Page.

** Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire