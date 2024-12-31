Charlie Dalin regaines lead of the Vendee Globe Race

Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) has regained the lead of the Vendee Globe Race.

Benefiting from his more easterly position Dalin was able to wriggle past Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) during the latter part of Monday afternoon and is back in the lead of the Vendée Globe.

In the very light conditions Richomme seems to have been snared by some particularly tough wind holes in this high pressure, light winds area – which Dalin yesterday described as the Brasilian Doldrums – which saw the skipper of MACIF Santé Prévoyance escape.

In third Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) is in the same light winds and his advance, his return back at the leaders has halted at about 300 nm. He is optimistic but staying focused on his own race, his own conditions and his own strategy.

To the south the main, compact group. Paul Meilhat (Biotherm) is actually furthest north in terms of latitude but Nico Lunven (HOLCIM PRB) is better positioned relative to the rhumb line in sixth.

In eighth Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is still only a few miles (10nm) ahead of Boris Herrmann (Malizia Seaexplorer). They are upwind in about 15kts of wind.

Clarisse Crémer (L’Occitaine en Provence) is going well despite her computer problems and is 12th just behind Benjamin Dutreux (Guyot Environnement) and both should pass Cape Horn Tuesday night. They are at the front of a front and so should have good conditions but have a light wind band ahead of them.

At the end of last week, while he was sailing in fairly lively sea and wind conditions in the heart of a depression, Giancarlo Pedote was faced with problems with his rudder system.

The skipper of Prysmian was able to find a temporary solution to his problem while waiting to resolve it in a more permanent manner. Unfortunately for him, at the same time, his engine started acting up.

After sixteen hours of hard work, the Italian sailor has managed to fix it.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 22:00 hrs GMT Tuesday 31 December 2024

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 4627 nm to Finish

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 52 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 306 nm to leader

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 1351 nm to leader

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

8th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1679 nm to leader

9th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

10th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2696 nm to leader

14th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

15th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

16th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

17th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

18th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

19th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

20th FRA Benjamin Ferre – Monnoyeur

